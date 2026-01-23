news
Microsoft TCO and Windows Causing Chaos
-
Security Week ☛ North Korean Hackers Target macOS Developers via Malicious VS Code Projects
The hackers trick victims into accessing Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub or GitLab repositories that are opened using Visual Studio Code.
-
SANS ☛ Automatic Script Execution In Visual Studio Code, (Wed, Jan 21st)
... a juicy target for threat actors because it can be extended with extensions.
-
Scoop News Group ☛ Black Basta’s alleged ringleader identified as authorities raid homes of other members
Oleg Evgenievich Nefedov, a 35-year-old Russian national, is accused of forming and running the ransomware outfit since 2022. He’s now on Europol and Interpol’s most-wanted lists.
-
Renewable Energy World ☛ Evolving cyber attacks are threatening the grid, but a new era of security monitoring has arrived
NERC CIP-015-1 is a requirement intended to help balancing authorities, distribution providers, generators, transmission owners and operators, etc., detect anomalous or unauthorized network activity to facilitate faster response and recovery from an attack. It’s an evolving piece of guidance that makes network security monitoring an increasingly critical component for protecting critical infrastructure, according to Fortinet OT expert Richard Springer.
-
Cyble Inc ☛ UK Businesses Cyberattack Survival At Risk, Study Finds
According to a recent Vodafone Business study, more than one in ten business leaders in the UK believe their organisation would be unlikely to survive a major cyberattack. The research, which surveyed 1,000 senior leaders across British businesses of all sizes, paints a concerning picture of how prepared—or unprepared—many firms are for incidents similar to those that disrupted major UK retailers and car manufacturers last year.
-
Bitdefender ☛ European Space Agency's cybersecurity in freefall as yet another breach exposes spacecraft and mission data
The hacker, however, claimed to have exfiltrated some 200GB of data, including source code, API and access tokens, hardcoded credentials, and SQL files. Some of the stolen documents were said to be related to the Ariel space telescope mission which aims to launch in 2029 in a mission to find out the atmospheric composition of exoplanets.
In light of the latest data breach to impact ESA, the December 2025 incident doesn't look too bad.