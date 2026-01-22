news
Richard Stallman to Speak on Software Freedom and AI at Georgia Tech
The free software movement has been around for over four decades now. It started as a response to proprietary software licenses that restricted people from understanding, modifying, or sharing the programs they ran on their computers.
At the center of this movement is the Free Software Foundation (FSF), founded in 1985. It has been the organizational backbone for promoting software freedom, maintaining crucial free software licenses like the GPL, and supporting projects that respect user rights.
Dr. Richard Stallman has been at the forefront of this movement from day one, along with countless other people who joined up to make their collective vision a reality. If you want to hear from him directly, he's speaking at Georgia Tech on January 23.