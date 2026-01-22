The MultiCM Flasher is designed for programming up to seven Compute Modules in parallel, with support for mixed module generations using a single firmware image.

The UC450 Pro is built around Intel’s Core Ultra 5 225H processor, which combines CPU cores with integrated Intel Arc graphics and an onboard NPU via Intel AI Boost. The configuration is described as supporting workloads such as virtualization, media processing, and local AI-assisted tasks.

The MIO-5355 is offered with either the QCS6490 or QCS5430 system-on-chip. The QCS6490 variant integrates an octa-core Kryo 670 CPU configuration with Cortex-A78 and Cortex-A55 cores clocked up to 2.7 GHz, while the QCS5430 provides a six-core configuration with lower peak frequencies.

Richard Stallman to Speak on Software Freedom and AI at Georgia Tech

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jan 22, 2026



The free software movement has been around for over four decades now. It started as a response to proprietary software licenses that restricted people from understanding, modifying, or sharing the programs they ran on their computers.

At the center of this movement is the Free Software Foundation (FSF), founded in 1985. It has been the organizational backbone for promoting software freedom, maintaining crucial free software licenses like the GPL, and supporting projects that respect user rights.

Dr. Richard Stallman has been at the forefront of this movement from day one, along with countless other people who joined up to make their collective vision a reality. If you want to hear from him directly, he's speaking at Georgia Tech on January 23.

