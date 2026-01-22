news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 22, 2026



Quoting: Slimbook One is a Linux mini PC with up to AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 - Liliputing —

The Slimbook One is a small desktop computer with support for up to 128GB of RAM, up to 16TB of SSD storage, and a choice of AMD Ryzen 7 H 255 Hawk Point or Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 Strix Point processor options.

But what really makes this mini PC unusual is that, like most products from Spanish PC maker Slimbook, customer can choose the memory storage, and wireless configurations… and also the operating system. Slimbook will pre-load a GNU/Linux distribution such as Ubuntu, Debian, Fedora, or Linux Mint for free...