Qualcomm QCS6490-based 3.5″SBC supports Yocto, Ubuntu, and Windows on Arm

The MIO-5355 is offered with either the QCS6490 or QCS5430 system-on-chip. The QCS6490 variant integrates an octa-core Kryo 670 CPU configuration with Cortex-A78 and Cortex-A55 cores clocked up to 2.7 GHz, while the QCS5430 provides a six-core configuration with lower peak frequencies.

UnifyDrive expands its private NAS lineup with UC450 Pro and UC250

The UC450 Pro is built around Intel’s Core Ultra 5 225H processor, which combines CPU cores with integrated Intel Arc graphics and an onboard NPU via Intel AI Boost. The configuration is described as supporting workloads such as virtualization, media processing, and local AI-assisted tasks.

MultiCM Flasher enables parallel programming of Raspberry Pi Compute Modules

The MultiCM Flasher is designed for programming up to seven Compute Modules in parallel, with support for mixed module generations using a single firmware image.

Slimbook One is a Linux mini PC with up to AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 22, 2026

Slimbook OS

The Slimbook One is a small desktop computer with support for up to 128GB of RAM, up to 16TB of SSD storage, and a choice of AMD Ryzen 7 H 255 Hawk Point or Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 Strix Point processor options.

But what really makes this mini PC unusual is that, like most products from Spanish PC maker Slimbook, customer can choose the memory storage, and wireless configurations… and also the operating system. Slimbook will pre-load a GNU/Linux distribution such as Ubuntu, Debian, Fedora, or Linux Mint for free...

Mozilla Now Offers an Official Firefox RPM Package for RPM-Based Linux Distros
Mozilla announces a dedicated RPM package for users of RPM-based distributions who want to install Firefox as a native RPM package.
Firefox Nightly is getting easier to install for Linux Fedora and openSUSE users
Linux users can now test the cutting edge of Firefox development much more easily
Turning GNU/Linux Into Windows With Adobe Proprietary Software
via WINE
We've Greatly Benefited From the Growth of GNU/Linux [original]
We recently noticed that many of our pages, the new pages, receive well over 2,000 requests
 
Slimbook One is a Linux mini PC with up to AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370
Slimbook will pre-load a GNU/Linux distribution such as Ubuntu, Debian, Fedora, or Linux Mint for free
MX Linux 25.1 brings back switchable init systems
Dislike systemd but occasionally need it for something? MX can help
Debian vs. Arch vs. Fedora: Which Linux distro base is right for you
If you're just now coming over to Linux
Pathways to open-source (and from it): one flawed journey exposed
It’s been almost 7 years since I made a post titled “First steps in open-source” where I talked about joining KDE
Goodbye, VirtualBox - I found a better, more reliable VM manager for Linux
Virt-Manager is a free and easy-to-install virtual machine manager
WordPress Education Programs, Why to Avoid Bloated Sites, Static Blogs, and "Building a Blog in Gleam"
Security Issue Found in telnetd, Patches Put Forth Already
"One Feed to Rule Them All" and Mozilla Turns Firefox Into Spyware ("Data") After Culling Firefox's RSS Support
Window Shadows Finally Arrive on COSMIC Desktop
Linux Kernel and OpenZFS in 2026, ZFS in Production (BSD)
Open Hardware/Modding: M5MonsterC5/ESP32, Fiber Optic Lamp, and More
Games: LOVE ETERNAL, Hungry Horrors, SPLITGATE: Arena Reloaded, and More
Improvements Coming Soon, Uptime Also Improving [original]
We may soon make improvements to the way images are presented here
GNU/Linux Up to 7% in Tajikistan [original]
Protecting the Birds From One Pesky Neighbour [original]
Richard Stallman to Speak on Software Freedom and AI at Georgia Tech
LWN on Kernel and Recent Linux Talks
Asciinema: making movies at the command-line
Debian discusses removing GTK 2 for forky
Licensing / Legal: LWN on GPL Enforcement
Slimbook Launches New Slimbook ONE Mini Linux PC, Slimbook Executive Laptop
Linux hardware vendor Slimbook announced today that it has refreshed some of its Linux-powered computers, including the Slimbook ONE mini PC and Slimbook Executive laptop, with more powerful components.
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers (Mostly Buzzwords)
Standards/Consortia: Standards Development, XML, Markup, and More
Programming Leftovers
Terminal-Based Applications and GNU/Linux HowTos/Technical Posts
Windows Boosters Try GNU/Linux for Games, Rootkit ('Anti-Cheat') as Barrier, and "Linux Benchmarking Transformed!"
Android Leftovers
You came through for free software!
You really came through this winter for free software
What a Linux root user can do - and 8 ways you should absolutely never use it
When I first started using Linux
I don't install apps on my Linux OS anymore, and I love it
I deepened my knowledge of Linux distros by giving an immutable one a try
KDE Plasma could get a VR desktop mode on Linux
A developer has submitted draft code to the KDE team that could turn the Plasma desktop environment into a fully functional 3D VR interface
This is by far the best Linux email client I've used - and I've tested them all
I've used a slew of Linux email clients over the years
I cracked Hyprland at last - thanks to this Arch-based Linux distro
Hyprland is getting tons of coverage within the Linux community
GNU/Linux and Fake Advocacy
Linux Phone Apps, Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux Update, and Arduino UNO Q
LibreOffice 26.2 RC2 is available for testing
LibreOffice 26.2 will be released as final at the beginning of February, 2026
Games: Obey the Insect God, KLETKA, Immortal Boy, Pandemic Express
GNU/Linux Measured at Almost 10% This Year in Nauru, a Pacific Island Settled by Micronesians [original]
Windows is said to have sunk to ~7% "market share"
Security Leftovers
GNU/Linux and Operating Systems Leftovers
OpenSUSE Conferences and OpenSUSE on Tackling Y2K38 Epoch
"The Breakaway Moment" and "Gaming GPU Benchmarks on Bazzite"
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Web Browsers Commentary and Mozilla Firefox Development
Devices, Modding, and GNU/Linux on Boards
Red Hat, Fedora, and IBM's Slopfest
PostgreSQL Development in 2025 and PostgreSQL-Related New Releases
Programming Leftovers
Proprietary Windows Bricks Itself, Adds Slop
Applications for GNU/Linux and KDE
Linux 6.19 Delays
Opera GX Gaming Browser is Coming to GNU/Linux and More Takes
Wine 11 Officially Released with NTSync Support, Vulkan H.264 Decoding, and More
Wine 11 has been released today as the latest stable version of this free and open-source compatibility layer for running apps and games developed for Windows systems on Unix-like operating systems.
MX Linux 25.1 Is Out with Dual-Init Support, Debian 13.3 Base, and Linux 6.18 LTS
The MX Linux team announced today the general availability for download of MX Linux 25.1 as the first update in the MX Linux 25 “Infinity” series of this Debian-based distribution featuring Xfce, KDE Plasma, and Fluxbox flavors.
Games: Dandelion Void, KDE Plasma VR, Tile Tactics, and More
This Week in Plasma: dark mode switch and global push-to-talk
This week we closed the door on features for Plasma 6.6
Android Leftovers
Nations Grasp the Importance of Software Freedom [original]
For a more meaningful technological transition we ought to emphasise Software Freedom, not focus on brands such as "Linux"
The Harder They Try to Squash GNU/Linux Advocacy, the More Exposure It'll Get [original]
They will always lose because they are on the wrong side of history
GNOME: Digital Wellbeing Contract: Conclusion
That post covered the initial screen time limits feature, which was implemented in the Parental Controls app, Settings and GNOME Shell
Huge Gains for GNU/Linux Thus Far in 2026 [original]
GNU/Linux gained about 0.5% in "share" in the past month alone
It’s Official: Richard Stallman Will Speak at Georgia Tech on January 23 - FOSS Force
This wasn’t the first we’d heard of the event. The first report we saw on this was on Techrights on December 21
