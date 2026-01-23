news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 23, 2026



Quoting: This new Debian edition doesn't use Linux —

The Debian project has just released a new snapshot of its alternative operating system, Debian GNU/Hurd 2025, which now includes a working 64-bit edition. This is a massive update for a project that many people forget exists, but you need to know right away that this is not a Linux distribution.

This latest release is based on Debian Trixie, or more specifically, the testing branch known as Sid. The Hurd is the original kernel that the GNU project was developing before Linus Torvalds announced his "hobby" project back in 1991. Instead of using the monolithic kernel design that Linux eventually adopted, the GNU project chose to build its OS on top of the Mach 3.0 microkernel. Today, Mach is perhaps best known because it forms the foundation of the XNU kernel used in macOS and iOS.

The developer announcement from Samuel Thibault details some truly significant progress for the 2025 edition. The most important feature is the complete 64-bit support for x86-64 architecture. The team managed this by adding NetBSD disk drivers through a Rump layer.