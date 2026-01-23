Linux 7.0 finally retires a standard it supported for over 20 years

news

Linux has been around for a long time now, to the point where there's still code within the kernel relating to technologies that people don't really use anymore. However, there's always the chance that someone is using said tech (and knowing how people love their retro hardware, there usually is at least someone), so the code is maintained and kept around.

However, it seems that even the Linux kernel has its limits. The newest version, Linux 7.0, will remove support for HIPPI. And if you have no idea what that is, there's a good reason; it's a standard that had a niche use two decades ago.