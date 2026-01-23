news
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
Server
Kubernetes Blog ☛ Headlamp in 2025: Project Highlights
Headlamp has come a long way in 2025. The project has continued to grow – reaching more teams across platforms, powering new workflows and integrations through plugins, and seeing increased collaboration from the broader community.
We wanted to take a moment to share a few updates and highlight how Headlamp has evolved over the past year.
Kernel / BSD
The BSD Now Podcast ☛ BSD Now 647: Why BSDs?
Why use BSD, 2025, the year of advocacy, community and growth, RiscV silicon, and more.
University of Toronto ☛ What ZFS people usually mean when they talk about "ZFS metadata"
Specifically, in normal use "ZFS metadata" is different from "filesystem metadata", like directories. A core ZFS concept is DMU objects (dnodes), which are a basic primitive of ZFS's structure; a DMU object stores data in a more or less generic way. As covered in more detail in my broad overview on how ZFS is structured on disk, filesystem objects like directories, files, ACLs, and so on are all DMU objects that are stored in the filesystem's (DMU) object set and are referred to (for examine in filesystem directories) by object number (the equivalent of an inode number). At this level, filesystem metadata is ZFS data.
Instructionals/Technical
Adam Young: Viewing the Flattened Device Tree from Qemu
The Qemu implementation uses a Flattened Device Tree (FTD) to manage the virtual implementation of the physical devices in a machine. I need to create a FTD entry for the MCTP-PCC implementation I am writing in Qemu. Since this is new to me, and I am working (as I most often do) via Ttrial and error, I want to see the FTD entry after I write it. Here is how I am dumping it.
Linux Links ☛ Bento – stream processor
Bento is a high performance and resilient stream processor, able to connect various sources and sinks in a range of brokering patterns.
Games
Geeky Gadgets ☛ How to Easily Switch from backdoored Windows 11 to GNU/Linux for Gaming Performance Gains
What if the operating system you’ve relied on for years is actually holding you back? Below, NYXTERA breaks down how Linux, once considered a niche option for tech enthusiasts, is rapidly becoming a innovative platform for modern gamers.
Distributions and Operating Systems
Arch Family
Unicorn Media ☛ Arch the Easy Way, With Manjaro 26.0
Manjaro 26.0 aims to deliver Arch speed with fewer sharp edges; here’s how it handles installation, performance, and everyday tasks.
Fedora Family / IBM
Red Hat ☛ Monitoring OpenStack and OpenShift together
Observability is more than just reactive monitoring of failing systems; it's a culture of understanding your application and platform environment. It's about making informed, data-driven decisions to build a stable and reliable foundation for your business. In any high-performing organization, observability should be at the core of its operations.
