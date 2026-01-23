The UC450 Pro is built around Intel’s Core Ultra 5 225H processor, which combines CPU cores with integrated Intel Arc graphics and an onboard NPU via Intel AI Boost. The configuration is described as supporting workloads such as virtualization, media processing, and local AI-assisted tasks.

The MIO-5355 is offered with either the QCS6490 or QCS5430 system-on-chip. The QCS6490 variant integrates an octa-core Kryo 670 CPU configuration with Cortex-A78 and Cortex-A55 cores clocked up to 2.7 GHz, while the QCS5430 provides a six-core configuration with lower peak frequencies.

The Raspberry Pi Flash Drive uses non-volatile NAND flash storage and connects over a USB 3.0 Gen 1 interface, while remaining backward compatible with USB 2.0 hosts.

original

Last Week of January

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jan 23, 2026



The year moves along so fast!

The weather is improving (warming up), the days are getting longer much faster, and we're back on the saddle after doing a lot of exercise and organising things.

Traffic

Despite us being outdoors a lot this week, traffic is high and we've managed to keep on top of news cycles. There's not so much "Linux news" this week.

RMS talk

Later today in the US the founder of GNU(/Linux) gives a public talk, his first in a US college since 2028. If you live near Georgia, go listen to the man. We know someone travels from Tennessee to watch the talk in person.

Birds

This morning our neighbours began feeding the birds early (a lot of birds, lots of bread), making up for limitations/quotas on individual households. This is an ongoing debate.

Site

After making some changes and finishing maintenance tasks we expect everything to be calm and stable. █

Image source: Widow Bird