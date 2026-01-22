Security Issue Found in telnetd, Patches Put Forth Already

The telnetd server invokes /usr/bin/login (normally running as root) passing the value of the USER environment variable received from the client as the last parameter.

If the client supply a carefully crafted USER environment value being the string "-f root", and passes the telnet(1) -a or --login parameter to send this USER environment to the server, the client will be automatically logged in as root bypassing normal authentication processes.

This happens because the telnetd server do not sanitize the USER environment variable before passing it on to login(1), and login(1) uses the -f parameter to by-pass normal authentication.

Severity: High

Vulnerable versions: GNU InetUtils since version 1.9.3 up to and including version 2.7.

[...]

We chose to sanitize all variables for expansion. The following two patches are what we suggest: [...]