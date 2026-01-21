Other Sites
The MultiCM Flasher is designed for programming up to seven Compute Modules in parallel, with support for mixed module generations using a single firmware image.
The CMX0 supports both Compute Module 5 Lite and eMMC variants, with a microSD card socket provided for Lite modules. Compute Module 4 is not supported.
ESP32-E22 integrates tri-band Wi-Fi 6E support across the 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and 6 GHz bands, marking Espressif’s first product to enable operation in the 6 GHz spectrum.
After the slop frenzy all we'll have left is environmental destruction
we seem to be on the right path
Of course this impacts Red Hat as well
We wish to see the totals down to zero
Links for the day
Links for the day
Microsoft tries to suppress facts while faking 'demand' by imposing slop on everybody, everywhere
ibiblio also appears to have died (or experiences critical issues)
IBM's culture of secrecy is not compatible with Free software
Links for the day
Two days ago we began improving clarity and accessibility in the site
If IBM cared about quality rather than alleged "cost savings" (cutting corners), it would assign more IBM staff to Fedora, but instead the exact opposite happened, with the likes of Cotton and Miller removed from the project
As per the latest (revised) action plan, today workers will slow down their work and limit patent grants
In 2025 we kept a running tally of 30,000+ Microsoft layoffs, so 40k this year would not be unthinkable
Yesterday we said that friends of Berenguer or inside Berenguer's circle may have left
Links for the day
GNU/Linux news for the past day
IRC logs for Monday, January 19, 2026
- GNU/Linux Measured at Almost 10% This Year in Nauru, a Pacific Island Settled by Micronesians [original]
- Windows is said to have sunk to ~7% "market share"
- Turning GNU/Linux Into Windows With Adobe Proprietary Software
- via WINE
- Linux 6.19 Delays
- Linux 6.19 is delayed
- Opera GX Gaming Browser is Coming to GNU/Linux and More Takes
- Opera and more
- Wine 11 Officially Released with NTSync Support, Vulkan H.264 Decoding, and More
- Wine 11 has been released today as the latest stable version of this free and open-source compatibility layer for running apps and games developed for Windows systems on Unix-like operating systems.
- MX Linux 25.1 Is Out with Dual-Init Support, Debian 13.3 Base, and Linux 6.18 LTS
- The MX Linux team announced today the general availability for download of MX Linux 25.1 as the first update in the MX Linux 25 “Infinity” series of this Debian-based distribution featuring Xfce, KDE Plasma, and Fluxbox flavors.
- This Week in Plasma: dark mode switch and global push-to-talk
- This week we closed the door on features for Plasma 6.6
- Nations Grasp the Importance of Software Freedom [original]
- For a more meaningful technological transition we ought to emphasise Software Freedom, not focus on brands such as "Linux"
- The Harder They Try to Squash GNU/Linux Advocacy, the More Exposure It'll Get [original]
- They will always lose because they are on the wrong side of history
- Games: Obey the Insect God, KLETKA, Immortal Boy, Pandemic Express
- We've Greatly Benefited From the Growth of GNU/Linux [original]
- We recently noticed that many of our pages, the new pages, receive well over 2,000 requests
- Security Leftovers
- GNU/Linux and Operating Systems Leftovers
- OpenSUSE Conferences and OpenSUSE on Tackling Y2K38 Epoch
- "The Breakaway Moment" and "Gaming GPU Benchmarks on Bazzite"
- Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
- Web Browsers Commentary and Mozilla Firefox Development
- Devices, Modding, and GNU/Linux on Boards
- Red Hat, Fedora, and IBM's Slopfest
- PostgreSQL Development in 2025 and PostgreSQL-Related New Releases
- Programming Leftovers
- Proprietary Windows Bricks Itself, Adds Slop
- Applications for GNU/Linux and KDE
- today's howtos
- Games: Dandelion Void, KDE Plasma VR, Tile Tactics, and More
- Android Leftovers
- Firefox Nightly is getting easier to install for Linux Fedora and openSUSE users
- Free and Open Source Software
- GNOME: Digital Wellbeing Contract: Conclusion
- Huge Gains for GNU/Linux Thus Far in 2026 [original]
- GNU/Linux gained about 0.5% in "share" in the past month alone
- It’s Official: Richard Stallman Will Speak at Georgia Tech on January 23 - FOSS Force
- This wasn’t the first we’d heard of the event. The first report we saw on this was on Techrights on December 21
- Instructionals/Technical Articles on Proxmox and Cron Jobs
- Raspberry Pi as a Desktop
- Valnet on Terminal Commands or Programs in GNU/Linux
- Valnet Articles on Switching From Windows to GNU/Linux
- Judy Sanhz on Preparing to Move to GNU/Linux
- EndeavourOS Ganymede Neo Is Out with Linux Kernel 6.18 LTS and KDE Plasma 6.5.4
- The EndeavourOS team announced today the general availability for download of EndeavourOS Ganymede Neo as the latest stable snapshot of this Arch Linux-based distro featuring the KDE Plasma desktop environment.
- Linux: The Real Operating System
- By now, I’ve had years of experience on different operating systems
- Linux distros are now competing on design, and I love it
- Linux distributions are breaking the mold and setting new standards for beauty and functionality
- Want to try Linux? Just install Ubuntu or Fedora
- There are many desktop Linux distributions
- I paid $48 for this Linux distro to save 48 hours of work—and it was worth it
- Are you confused about why anyone would pay for Linux when it’s supposed to be free
- I boosted my old laptop’s life by switching to this power-efficient Linux distro
- Revive an old laptop with Linux
- Gedit 49.0 Released, This Week in GNOME, and GNOME Foundation Update (by IBM)
- Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
- Stable kernels: Linux 5.15.198, and Linux 5.10.248
- I'm announcing the release of the 5.15.198 kernel
- Mozilla Now Offers an Official Firefox RPM Package for RPM-Based Linux Distros
- Mozilla announces a dedicated RPM package for users of RPM-based distributions who want to install Firefox as a native RPM package.
- GNU/Linux Leftovers
- Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Programming Leftovers
- Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged, mintCast, and This Week in Linux
- FreeBSD on Old Computers and "Modifying FreeBSD ISO for Dell Servers"
- Dock for GNOME, Exploitation in GNOME, and Rust-based COSMIC Disappoints
- Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, ESP32, and More
- today's howtos
- Amarok 3.3.2 Brings Improvements to User Interface, Audio Backend, and More
- Amarok 3.3.2 has been released today as the second minor update to the latest Amarok 3.3 “Far Above the Clouds” series of this open-source music player application designed for the KDE Plasma desktop environment.
- Free Software Definition (FSD) Turns 40 Next Month [original]
- the FSD is a more formal document and one which like the GNU Manifesto (turned 40 last year) forms the basis of the movement and the system
- Hard to Hide Inconvenient Facts in the Free Software Community [original]
- There are many attempts to silence Free software activists and journalists
- Not All 'Linux' Sites Are Real [original]
- Of course we don't link to such 'Linux' sites
- Before Analognowhere There Was Dilbert [original]
- Analognowhere isn't always humorous; it deals with a difficult topic
- Richard Stallman Talk at Georgia Tech This Week [original]
- The message of RMS is more important than ever before
- Android Leftovers
- Your modern Linux desktop is too busy: Why I went back to basics with MATE
- Tired of desktop environments (DEs) that keep “improving” things that already worked perfectly
- Mageia Harkens Back to the Glory Days of Mandrake Linux
- Mageia is a modern distribution with all the modern bells and whistles
- New Releases, Gentoo, and GNU/Linux on Mobile
- TUXEDO InfinityBook Max 16 Gen10 Linux Laptop Unveiled with New OLED Display
- Linux hardware vendor TUXEDO Computers unveiled today the 10th generation (Gen10) of their TUXEDO InfinityBook Max 16 Linux-powered laptop with newer NVIDIA GPUs, newer Intel CPU, and a new display.
- GNOME 50 Alpha Is Now Available for Public Testing as a Wayland-Only Release
- GNOME 50 Alpha desktop environment is now available for public testing with X11 session removal, initial support for session save/restore, and many other enhancements.
- Best Free and Open Source Software
- Review: The new Chimera Linux installer
- A little over a year ago I wrote a review of Chimera Linux
- statCounter Sees GNU/Linux Rising to 6% in North Macedonia [original]
- That's a good start for 2026
- Mainstream Media Obstructs Adoption of GNU/Linux [original]
- Even if 5% of more of the world's computer users adopt Free software (it's a lot higher if one counts people who use Free software on top of MacOS and Windows), the media won't care
- Making This Site Faster [original]
- his site is simple enough and does not contain JavaScript
- Improving the Sites Some More [original]
- We wish to make the sites more pleasant to use
- 'Make Tech Easier' Says GNU/Linux is Great for Desktop/Laptop (But Not for Everybody), Fresh Editor Covered Also
