MultiCM Flasher enables parallel programming of Raspberry Pi Compute Modules

The MultiCM Flasher is designed for programming up to seven Compute Modules in parallel, with support for mixed module generations using a single firmware image.

BentoIO CMX0 IO-Carrier Board adds low-profile platform for Raspberry Pi CM5

The CMX0 supports both Compute Module 5 Lite and eMMC variants, with a microSD card socket provided for Lite modules. Compute Module 4 is not supported.

ESP32-E22 debuts with tri-band Wi-Fi 6E and dual-mode Bluetooth

ESP32-E22 integrates tri-band Wi-Fi 6E support across the 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and 6 GHz bands, marking Espressif’s first product to enable operation in the 6 GHz spectrum.

Today in Techrights

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jan 21, 2026

Two Owls

Updated This Past Day

  1. openai.com Traffic Said to Have Fallen 50% in the Past Three Months, Reports Say It Nearly Ran Out of Money to Borrow
    After the slop frenzy all we'll have left is environmental destruction
  2. Rudeness and Vulgarity Won't Stop Journalism About Free Software
    we seem to be on the right path
  3. IBM Plans for Layoffs Becoming Clearer With "Employee Reviews"
    Of course this impacts Red Hat as well

    New

  4. LLM Slop Not Dead Yet, Examples of Slop About "Linux"
    We wish to see the totals down to zero
  5. Links 20/01/2026: Cheeto Blackmails France Into 'Peace' While Looking to Annex EU, Mass Layoffs in Capgemini (Microsoft Reseller/Promoter) in France
    Links for the day
  6. Gemini Links 20/01/2026: Boxing and "Inbox Zero" Success
    Links for the day
  7. Windows and Slop Declining While Microsoft Silences Critics
    Microsoft tries to suppress facts while faking 'demand' by imposing slop on everybody, everywhere
  8. IBM Kills OzLabs, Signalling An Attack on Free Software (a Sign for Red Hat)
    ibiblio also appears to have died (or experiences critical issues)
  9. Red Hat Vice President Leaving After Nearly Two Decades
    IBM's culture of secrecy is not compatible with Free software
  10. Links 20/01/2026: "ChatGPT Health" (Latest Distraction From Being Insolvent) Flops and Raises Concerns, "The U.S. Military Faces a Reckoning on Greenland"
    Links for the day
  11. Readers Pleased With Layout Changes
    Two days ago we began improving clarity and accessibility in the site
  12. IBM is Outsourcing Red Hat's Fedora to Slop to 'Save Money'
    If IBM cared about quality rather than alleged "cost savings" (cutting corners), it would assign more IBM staff to Fedora, but instead the exact opposite happened, with the likes of Cotton and Miller removed from the project
  13. European Patent Office (EPO) Industrial Actions Formally Start in Two Hours
    As per the latest (revised) action plan, today workers will slow down their work and limit patent grants
  14. Microsoft Under Fresh Investigation by the Italian Competition Authority
    In 2025 we kept a running tally of 30,000+ Microsoft layoffs, so 40k this year would not be unthinkable
  15. The "Alicante Mafia" - Part VI - More Strikes Planned at the EPO, Starting This Month
    Yesterday we said that friends of Berenguer or inside Berenguer's circle may have left
  16. Gemini Links 20/01/2026: New Tea, Using a Roku at a Hotel, and "Voltage-Based Power Management for Any Raspberry Pi"
    Links for the day
  17. Over at Tux Machines...
    GNU/Linux news for the past day
  18. IRC Proceedings: Monday, January 19, 2026
    IRC logs for Monday, January 19, 2026
    Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):

    Span from 2026-01-14 to 2026-01-20
    3282 /about.shtml
    2370 /n/2026/01/14/Canonical_Make_Ubuntu_Bloated_Debian_With_Snaps_Then_Sell_the_D.shtml
    1884 /index.shtml
    1283 /n/2026/01/13/Not_Journalism_Almost_80_of_the_Articles_We_Saw_About_Torvalds_.shtml
    1148 /irc.shtml
    1113 /n/2026/01/14/The_Last_Dilberts_or_Some_of_the_Last_Salvaged_Comic_Strips_Whi.shtml
    920 /browse/latest.shtml
    905 /n/2026/01/15/Proton_Mail_compromise_Hannah_Natanson_Washington_Post_police_r.shtml
    898 /n/2026/01/18/Slop_Bubble_Is_Worse_Than_The_Dot_Com_Bubble.shtml
    879 /n/2024/12/08/When_Python_is_Basically_Run_by_a_Microsoft_Friendly_Mole_Who_O.shtml
    854 /n/2026/01/16/At_Microsoft_Firing_People_is_a_Cheat_Code_to_Pump_the_Stock_Sh.shtml
    816 /n/2026/01/14/AI_Slop_Demand_Isn_t_Growing_It_s_Fake_It_s_a_Pyramid_Scheme.shtml
    810 /n/2025/03/24/Days_Ago_yewtu_be_Found_a_Workaround_That_Made_Invidious_Work_A.shtml
    773 /n/2026/01/16/Recent_Layoffs_at_Red_Hat_2026_the_Year_of_Ultimate_Bluewashing.shtml
    760 /n/2026/01/16/The_Alicante_Mafia_Part_I_An_Introduction_to_the_Mafia_Governin.shtml
    752 /n/2026/01/18/3_IRC_Proceedings_Saturday_January_17_2026.shtml
    746 /n/2025/05/24/Free_Software_as_a_Culture_of_Resistance.shtml
    727 /n/2026/01/13/Bluewashing_Continues_Red_Hat_Onboarding_Interns_in_Low_Paid_Re.shtml
    726 /n/2026/01/17/Accounts_or_Devices_e_g_Phones_That_Get_Burnt_Have_Many_Pitfall.shtml
    703 /n/2026/01/15/Linuxiac_May_Have_Reverted_Back_to_LLM_Slop.shtml
    695 /n/2026/01/19/Claim_That_the_Board_of_Directors_at_IBM_Isn_t_Happy_With_How_t.shtml
    680 /n/2026/01/18/Cancel_Culture_Doesn_t_Work_in_the_Long_Run.shtml
    674 /n/2026/01/14/XBox_s_Major_Nelson_Loses_His_Job_Again_This_Time_in_a_Microsof.shtml
    664 /n/2026/01/17/EPO_Abuses_Covered_in_Spanish.shtml
    664 /n/2026/01/19/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    657 /n/2026/01/14/EPO_People_Power_Part_XXXIV_Bad_Optics_for_the_European_Union_f.shtml
    657 /n/2026/01/16/Stack_ed_Rankings_and_Ongoing_Layoffs_at_Red_Hat_and_IBM_Failur.shtml
    641 /n/2026/01/15/Links_15_01_2026_Internet_Blackouts_Jackboots_Society_in_US.shtml
    640 /n/2026/01/14/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    635 /n/2026/01/17/The_Alicante_Mafia_Part_III_Europe_s_Second_Largest_Organisatio.shtml
    631 /n/2026/01/16/Team_Campinos_Talks_About_SAP_Days_Before_EPO_Industrial_Action.shtml
    630 /n/2026/01/16/J_H_M_Ray_Dassen_Debian_Red_Hat_GNOME_unexplained_deaths.shtml
    625 /n/2026/01/15/Coming_Soon_Impact_With_EPO_Cocainegate.shtml
    624 /n/2026/01/10/Monday_January_12_Red_Hat_Layoffs_Allegedly_Planned.shtml
    623 /n/2026/01/15/Red_Hat_IBM_is_Driving_Away_Remaining_Fedora_Users.shtml
    623 /n/2026/01/14/Reminder_That_Red_Hat_Enterprise_Linux_RHEL_Is_Not_Free_And_It_.shtml
    619 /n/2026/01/17/Stack_Ranking_Against_IBM_Red_Hat_Staff_and_a_Signal_of_Mass_La.shtml
    612 /n/2024/10/03/Invidious_Seems_to_be_Nearing_End_of_Life_After_Repeated_Crackd.shtml
    607 /n/2026/01/16/Naming_Culprits_in_Switzerland.shtml
    605 /n/2026/01/16/Gemini_Links_16_01_2026_Porting_My_Main_Website_Over_to_Gemini_.shtml
    605 /n/2026/01/15/GAFAM_is_a_National_and_International_Threat_to_Everybody.shtml
    603 /n/2026/01/17/Microsoft_Lunduke_Keeps_Distracting_From_the_Real_Problems_With.shtml
    600 /n/2026/01/19/More_Confirmatory_Rumours_Regarding_Massive_Red_Hat_Layoffs.shtml
    599 /n/2026/01/16/IBM_s_Scientific_Sounding_Tech_Porn_Won_t_Help_IBM_Survive_or_B.shtml
    599 /n/2026/01/15/EPO_People_Power_Part_XXXVI_In_Conclusion_and_Taking_Things_Up_.shtml
    598 /n/2026/01/15/The_Creator_of_Git_Probably_Doesn_t_Know_How_to_Install_and_Dep.shtml
    597 /n/2026/01/14/Difficult_Times_at_IBM_and_Microsoft_Ahead_of_Mass_Layoffs_Prob.shtml
    595 /n/2026/01/19/IRC_Proceedings_Sunday_January_18_2026.shtml
    594 /n/2026/01/14/Hours_Ago_The_Register_MS_Published_Microsoft_Windows_SPAM_Spon.shtml
    590 /n/2026/01/19/If_You_Don_t_Want_Linux_to_Become_Windows_Then_Follow_GNU.shtml
    587 /n/2026/01/18/IBM_Sued_Over_PIPs.shtml
    586 /n/2026/01/14/What_Will_Happen_to_GAFAM_After_the_US_Defaults_Rather_Than_Bai.shtml
    579 /n/2026/01/18/FOSDEM_2026_democracy_panel_GNOME_Sonny_Piers_modern_slavery_ex.shtml
    578 /n/2026/01/15/Don_t_Cry_for_Gaslighting_Media_in_a_Country_Which_Loathes_the_.shtml
    578 /n/2026/01/16/The_Alicante_Mafia_Part_II_Breakout_of_Discontent_This_Winter_i.shtml
    572 /n/2026/01/18/Place_Your_Bets_Who_Will_Die_First_Microsoft_or_IBM.shtml
    571 /n/2026/01/15/Slop_is_a_Liability.shtml
    570 /n/2026/01/15/GAFAM_and_IBM_Layoffs_Outline.shtml
    567 /n/2026/01/18/GNU_Linux_Still_up_statCounter_Says_to_6_in_Bosnia_And_Herzegov.shtml
    562 /n/2026/01/15/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    560 /n/2026/01/17/Report_Benchmark_Says_Vibe_Coding_Results_in_Security_Holes.shtml
    559 /n/2026/01/14/Links_13_01_2026_Dilbert_creator_Scott_Adams_Passes_Away_With_C.shtml

GNU/Linux Measured at Almost 10% This Year in Nauru, a Pacific Island Settled by Micronesians [original]
Windows is said to have sunk to ~7% "market share"
Turning GNU/Linux Into Windows With Adobe Proprietary Software
via WINE
Linux 6.19 Delays
Linux 6.19 is delayed
Opera GX Gaming Browser is Coming to GNU/Linux and More Takes
Opera and more
Wine 11 Officially Released with NTSync Support, Vulkan H.264 Decoding, and More
Wine 11 has been released today as the latest stable version of this free and open-source compatibility layer for running apps and games developed for Windows systems on Unix-like operating systems.
MX Linux 25.1 Is Out with Dual-Init Support, Debian 13.3 Base, and Linux 6.18 LTS
The MX Linux team announced today the general availability for download of MX Linux 25.1 as the first update in the MX Linux 25 “Infinity” series of this Debian-based distribution featuring Xfce, KDE Plasma, and Fluxbox flavors.
This Week in Plasma: dark mode switch and global push-to-talk
This week we closed the door on features for Plasma 6.6
Nations Grasp the Importance of Software Freedom [original]
For a more meaningful technological transition we ought to emphasise Software Freedom, not focus on brands such as "Linux"
The Harder They Try to Squash GNU/Linux Advocacy, the More Exposure It'll Get [original]
They will always lose because they are on the wrong side of history
 
Games: Obey the Insect God, KLETKA, Immortal Boy, Pandemic Express
gaming picks
We've Greatly Benefited From the Growth of GNU/Linux [original]
We recently noticed that many of our pages, the new pages, receive well over 2,000 requests
Some of the latest articles
Security Leftovers
Security patches and breaches for the most part
GNU/Linux and Operating Systems Leftovers
today's leftovers
OpenSUSE Conferences and OpenSUSE on Tackling Y2K38 Epoch
some SUSE picks
"The Breakaway Moment" and "Gaming GPU Benchmarks on Bazzite"
Gaming on Linux and more
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
projects, events, and more
Web Browsers Commentary and Mozilla Firefox Development
Web related news
Devices, Modding, and GNU/Linux on Boards
hardware picks
Red Hat, Fedora, and IBM's Slopfest
Red Hat is slop
PostgreSQL Development in 2025 and PostgreSQL-Related New Releases
PostgreSQL news
Programming Leftovers
Development related picks
Proprietary Windows Bricks Itself, Adds Slop
what a dumpster fire
Applications for GNU/Linux and KDE
software and "aps"
today's howtos
lots for today
Games: Dandelion Void, KDE Plasma VR, Tile Tactics, and More
7 new stories from GamingOnLinux
Android Leftovers
Google says it's making Android sideloading "high-friction" to better warn users about potential risks
Firefox Nightly is getting easier to install for Linux Fedora and openSUSE users
Linux users can now test the cutting edge of Firefox development much more easily
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
GNOME: Digital Wellbeing Contract: Conclusion
That post covered the initial screen time limits feature, which was implemented in the Parental Controls app, Settings and GNOME Shell
Huge Gains for GNU/Linux Thus Far in 2026 [original]
GNU/Linux gained about 0.5% in "share" in the past month alone
It’s Official: Richard Stallman Will Speak at Georgia Tech on January 23 - FOSS Force
This wasn’t the first we’d heard of the event. The first report we saw on this was on Techrights on December 21
Some of the latest articles
Instructionals/Technical Articles on Proxmox and Cron Jobs
some more howtos of sorts
Raspberry Pi as a Desktop
2 recent articles
Valnet on Terminal Commands or Programs in GNU/Linux
some more recent articles
Valnet Articles on Switching From Windows to GNU/Linux
4 recent articles
Judy Sanhz on Preparing to Move to GNU/Linux
a pair of new articles from Judy Sanhz
EndeavourOS Ganymede Neo Is Out with Linux Kernel 6.18 LTS and KDE Plasma 6.5.4
The EndeavourOS team announced today the general availability for download of EndeavourOS Ganymede Neo as the latest stable snapshot of this Arch Linux-based distro featuring the KDE Plasma desktop environment.
Linux: The Real Operating System
By now, I’ve had years of experience on different operating systems
Linux distros are now competing on design, and I love it
Linux distributions are breaking the mold and setting new standards for beauty and functionality
Want to try Linux? Just install Ubuntu or Fedora
There are many desktop Linux distributions
I paid $48 for this Linux distro to save 48 hours of work—and it was worth it
Are you confused about why anyone would pay for Linux when it’s supposed to be free
I boosted my old laptop’s life by switching to this power-efficient Linux distro
Revive an old laptop with Linux
Gedit 49.0 Released, This Week in GNOME, and GNOME Foundation Update (by IBM)
GNOME news
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
This is free and open source software
Stable kernels: Linux 5.15.198, and Linux 5.10.248
I'm announcing the release of the 5.15.198 kernel
Mozilla Now Offers an Official Firefox RPM Package for RPM-Based Linux Distros
Mozilla announces a dedicated RPM package for users of RPM-based distributions who want to install Firefox as a native RPM package.
GNU/Linux Leftovers
mostly GNU/Linux news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Programming Leftovers
FOSS and more
Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged, mintCast, and This Week in Linux
3 new episodes
FreeBSD on Old Computers and "Modifying FreeBSD ISO for Dell Servers"
BSD leftovers
Dock for GNOME, Exploitation in GNOME, and Rust-based COSMIC Disappoints
Some GNOME picks
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, ESP32, and More
GNU/Linux hardware and more
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical picks
Amarok 3.3.2 Brings Improvements to User Interface, Audio Backend, and More
Amarok 3.3.2 has been released today as the second minor update to the latest Amarok 3.3 “Far Above the Clouds” series of this open-source music player application designed for the KDE Plasma desktop environment.
Free Software Definition (FSD) Turns 40 Next Month [original]
the FSD is a more formal document and one which like the GNU Manifesto (turned 40 last year) forms the basis of the movement and the system
Hard to Hide Inconvenient Facts in the Free Software Community [original]
There are many attempts to silence Free software activists and journalists
Not All 'Linux' Sites Are Real [original]
Of course we don't link to such 'Linux' sites
Before Analognowhere There Was Dilbert [original]
Analognowhere isn't always humorous; it deals with a difficult topic
Richard Stallman Talk at Georgia Tech This Week [original]
The message of RMS is more important than ever before
Android Leftovers
You can use an old Android phone as a media server
Your modern Linux desktop is too busy: Why I went back to basics with MATE
Tired of desktop environments (DEs) that keep “improving” things that already worked perfectly
Mageia Harkens Back to the Glory Days of Mandrake Linux
Mageia is a modern distribution with all the modern bells and whistles
New Releases, Gentoo, and GNU/Linux on Mobile
today's leftovers
TUXEDO InfinityBook Max 16 Gen10 Linux Laptop Unveiled with New OLED Display
Linux hardware vendor TUXEDO Computers unveiled today the 10th generation (Gen10) of their TUXEDO InfinityBook Max 16 Linux-powered laptop with newer NVIDIA GPUs, newer Intel CPU, and a new display.
GNOME 50 Alpha Is Now Available for Public Testing as a Wayland-Only Release
GNOME 50 Alpha desktop environment is now available for public testing with X11 session removal, initial support for session save/restore, and many other enhancements.
Best Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Review: The new Chimera Linux installer
A little over a year ago I wrote a review of Chimera Linux
statCounter Sees GNU/Linux Rising to 6% in North Macedonia [original]
That's a good start for 2026
Mainstream Media Obstructs Adoption of GNU/Linux [original]
Even if 5% of more of the world's computer users adopt Free software (it's a lot higher if one counts people who use Free software on top of MacOS and Windows), the media won't care
Making This Site Faster [original]
his site is simple enough and does not contain JavaScript
Improving the Sites Some More [original]
We wish to make the sites more pleasant to use
'Make Tech Easier' Says GNU/Linux is Great for Desktop/Laptop (But Not for Everybody), Fresh Editor Covered Also
2 recent articles
Some of the latest articles