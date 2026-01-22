Other Sites
The MIO-5355 is offered with either the QCS6490 or QCS5430 system-on-chip. The QCS6490 variant integrates an octa-core Kryo 670 CPU configuration with Cortex-A78 and Cortex-A55 cores clocked up to 2.7 GHz, while the QCS5430 provides a six-core configuration with lower peak frequencies.
The UC450 Pro is built around Intel’s Core Ultra 5 225H processor, which combines CPU cores with integrated Intel Arc graphics and an onboard NPU via Intel AI Boost. The configuration is described as supporting workloads such as virtualization, media processing, and local AI-assisted tasks.
The MultiCM Flasher is designed for programming up to seven Compute Modules in parallel, with support for mixed module generations using a single firmware image.
Android Leftovers
- Mozilla Now Offers an Official Firefox RPM Package for RPM-Based Linux Distros
- Mozilla announces a dedicated RPM package for users of RPM-based distributions who want to install Firefox as a native RPM package.
- Firefox Nightly is getting easier to install for Linux Fedora and openSUSE users
- Linux users can now test the cutting edge of Firefox development much more easily
- Turning GNU/Linux Into Windows With Adobe Proprietary Software
- via WINE
- This clever Android game turns your charging cable into a bow and arrow
- Slimbook One is a Linux mini PC with up to AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370
- Slimbook will pre-load a GNU/Linux distribution such as Ubuntu, Debian, Fedora, or Linux Mint for free
- MX Linux 25.1 brings back switchable init systems
- Dislike systemd but occasionally need it for something? MX can help
- Debian vs. Arch vs. Fedora: Which Linux distro base is right for you
- If you're just now coming over to Linux
- This is free and open source software
- Pathways to open-source (and from it): one flawed journey exposed
- It’s been almost 7 years since I made a post titled “First steps in open-source” where I talked about joining KDE
- Goodbye, VirtualBox - I found a better, more reliable VM manager for Linux
- Virt-Manager is a free and easy-to-install virtual machine manager
- WordPress Education Programs, Why to Avoid Bloated Sites, Static Blogs, and "Building a Blog in Gleam"
- Security Issue Found in telnetd, Patches Put Forth Already
- via LWN
- "One Feed to Rule Them All" and Mozilla Turns Firefox Into Spyware ("Data") After Culling Firefox's RSS Support
- Window Shadows Finally Arrive on COSMIC Desktop
- Linux Kernel and OpenZFS in 2026, ZFS in Production (BSD)
- Open Hardware/Modding: M5MonsterC5/ESP32, Fiber Optic Lamp, and More
- Games: LOVE ETERNAL, Hungry Horrors, SPLITGATE: Arena Reloaded, and More
- Improvements Coming Soon, Uptime Also Improving [original]
- We may soon make improvements to the way images are presented here
- GNU/Linux Up to 7% in Tajikistan [original]
- it looks like real gains for GNU/Linux
- Protecting the Birds From One Pesky Neighbour [original]
- Let's see what they'll say next
- Richard Stallman to Speak on Software Freedom and AI at Georgia Tech
- he's speaking at Georgia Tech on January 23
- LWN on Kernel and Recent Linux Talks
- 3 more articles released from paywall an hour ago
- Asciinema: making movies at the command-line
- Marcin Kulik started the project in 2011
- Debian discusses removing GTK 2 for forky
- GTK 2 was released in 2002 and was declared end of life with the release of GTK 4 on December 16, 2020
- Licensing / Legal: LWN on GPL Enforcement
- Jonathan Corbet et al on GPL enforcement
- Slimbook Launches New Slimbook ONE Mini Linux PC, Slimbook Executive Laptop
- Linux hardware vendor Slimbook announced today that it has refreshed some of its Linux-powered computers, including the Slimbook ONE mini PC and Slimbook Executive laptop, with more powerful components.
- Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers (Mostly Buzzwords)
- Standards/Consortia: Standards Development, XML, Markup, and More
- Programming Leftovers
- Terminal-Based Applications and GNU/Linux HowTos/Technical Posts
- Windows Boosters Try GNU/Linux for Games, Rootkit ('Anti-Cheat') as Barrier, and "Linux Benchmarking Transformed!"
- You can publish apps from Manus without Xcode or Android Studio
- You came through for free software!
- You really came through this winter for free software
- What a Linux root user can do - and 8 ways you should absolutely never use it
- When I first started using Linux
- I don't install apps on my Linux OS anymore, and I love it
- I deepened my knowledge of Linux distros by giving an immutable one a try
- KDE Plasma could get a VR desktop mode on Linux
- A developer has submitted draft code to the KDE team that could turn the Plasma desktop environment into a fully functional 3D VR interface
- This is by far the best Linux email client I've used - and I've tested them all
- I've used a slew of Linux email clients over the years
- I cracked Hyprland at last - thanks to this Arch-based Linux distro
- Hyprland is getting tons of coverage within the Linux community
- GNU/Linux and Fake Advocacy
- Linux Phone Apps, Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux Update, and Arduino UNO Q
- We've Greatly Benefited From the Growth of GNU/Linux [original]
- We recently noticed that many of our pages, the new pages, receive well over 2,000 requests
- LibreOffice 26.2 RC2 is available for testing
- LibreOffice 26.2 will be released as final at the beginning of February, 2026
- Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
- Games: Obey the Insect God, KLETKA, Immortal Boy, Pandemic Express
- GNU/Linux Measured at Almost 10% This Year in Nauru, a Pacific Island Settled by Micronesians [original]
- Windows is said to have sunk to ~7% "market share"
- Security Leftovers
- GNU/Linux and Operating Systems Leftovers
- OpenSUSE Conferences and OpenSUSE on Tackling Y2K38 Epoch
- "The Breakaway Moment" and "Gaming GPU Benchmarks on Bazzite"
- Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
- Web Browsers Commentary and Mozilla Firefox Development
- Devices, Modding, and GNU/Linux on Boards
- Red Hat, Fedora, and IBM's Slopfest
- PostgreSQL Development in 2025 and PostgreSQL-Related New Releases
- Programming Leftovers
- Proprietary Windows Bricks Itself, Adds Slop
- Applications for GNU/Linux and KDE
- Linux 6.19 Delays
- Opera GX Gaming Browser is Coming to GNU/Linux and More Takes
- Wine 11 Officially Released with NTSync Support, Vulkan H.264 Decoding, and More
- Wine 11 has been released today as the latest stable version of this free and open-source compatibility layer for running apps and games developed for Windows systems on Unix-like operating systems.
- MX Linux 25.1 Is Out with Dual-Init Support, Debian 13.3 Base, and Linux 6.18 LTS
- The MX Linux team announced today the general availability for download of MX Linux 25.1 as the first update in the MX Linux 25 “Infinity” series of this Debian-based distribution featuring Xfce, KDE Plasma, and Fluxbox flavors.
- Games: Dandelion Void, KDE Plasma VR, Tile Tactics, and More
- This Week in Plasma: dark mode switch and global push-to-talk
- This week we closed the door on features for Plasma 6.6
- Google says it's making Android sideloading "high-friction" to better warn users about potential risks
- Nations Grasp the Importance of Software Freedom [original]
- For a more meaningful technological transition we ought to emphasise Software Freedom, not focus on brands such as "Linux"
- The Harder They Try to Squash GNU/Linux Advocacy, the More Exposure It'll Get [original]
- They will always lose because they are on the wrong side of history
- GNOME: Digital Wellbeing Contract: Conclusion
- That post covered the initial screen time limits feature, which was implemented in the Parental Controls app, Settings and GNOME Shell
- Huge Gains for GNU/Linux Thus Far in 2026 [original]
- GNU/Linux gained about 0.5% in "share" in the past month alone
- It’s Official: Richard Stallman Will Speak at Georgia Tech on January 23 - FOSS Force
- This wasn’t the first we’d heard of the event. The first report we saw on this was on Techrights on December 21
