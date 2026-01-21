news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 21, 2026



Quoting: KDE Plasma could get a VR desktop mode on Linux —

A developer has submitted draft code to the KDE team that could turn the Plasma desktop environment into a fully functional 3D VR interface. This is a huge move for Linux desktop users who want to ditch flat screens and jump into immersive computing.

The developer, Stanislav Aleksandrov, submitted the draft plugin for KWin, which is the window manager for KDE Plasma. This isn't just a fun proof of concept, either; Aleksandrov's long-term goal is to make KWin run entirely without flat displays. This means KDE could become a primary, fully fledged VR Desktop Environment, letting you use your favorite Linux OS inside a headset.

If this code is accepted and polished, it dramatically changes how we interact with Linux on devices like the Steam Frame, which runs KDE Plasma, or even standard VR headsets like the Meta Quest 3. The core of this plugin is KWin's ability to handle floating windows in a 3D space.

You can expect to drag windows around and set up physical and virtual screens all around you. It looks a lot like what the Meta Quest 3 lets you do already, as the environment renders every element from the window borders to the applications themselves as fully 3D objects.