news
Games: Obey the Insect God, KLETKA, Immortal Boy, Pandemic Express
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Obey the Insect God brings live-action digitized sprite weirdness to action platformers | GamingOnLinux
Remember how the original Mortal Kombat used live-action sprites for characters? Now imagine if someone stuck that style into a modernised action platformer. Yep — Obey the Insect God could easily be a lost gem from the 90s except it's coming soon (no release date given).
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Survive an elevator trying to eat you in co-op horror KLETKA when it releases February 19 | GamingOnLinux
A bunch of criminals sent down the depths of a massive structure using a living elevator - what could go wrong? Lots and you'll find out in KLETKA.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Giving some Undertale and OMORI vibes, the strange looking Immortal Boy gets a new trailer | GamingOnLinux
Immortal Boy is an upcoming retro-styled fantasy RPG adventure due out this year, and now it has a first proper full gameplay trailer.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ tinyBuild are shutting down and delisting Pandemic Express - Zombie Escape | GamingOnLinux
We're about to say a permanent goodbye to another multiplayer title, as Pandemic Express - Zombie Escape is set to be fully shut down.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Monster taming adventure Stories of Somnia is one to keep an eye on | GamingOnLinux
Stories of Somnia is an upcoming mixture of real-time adventuring with monster taming and battling, one that looks quite sweet you need to keep an eye on.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Marathon from Bungie is out March 5th - likely unplayable on SteamOS Linux | GamingOnLinux
Halo and Destiny developer Bungie confirmed that Marathon will be launching March 5th, but it will most likely be unplayable on SteamOS Linux.