news
WordPress Education Programs, Why to Avoid Bloated Sites, Static Blogs, and "Building a Blog in Gleam"
-
WordPress ☛ A New Home for WordPress Education Programs
Over the past few weeks, a new space has taken shape on WordPress.org for students who want to learn, build, and contribute. WordPress Education programs bring together initiatives that help students enter the WordPress ecosystem through clear, accessible entry points that lead to real-world practice.
-
Marijke Luttekes ☛ Why light-weight websites may one day save your life
Imagine being in a situation where you have limited [Internet] access: your [Internet] is slow, or you're relying on a small data bundle, or you are stuck in the middle of nowhere with spotty coverage.
Now imagine that suddenly, you need help. Emergency medical information, food resource locations, shelter, assistance, anything.
-
Alexandru Scvorțov ☛ Adding big files to a static blog with Nix
The source files for this blog live in a git repo. More than that, the generated HTML and CSS files also live in the same repo in the dist/ directory.
-
Surya Rose ☛ Building a Blog in Gleam
2026 is the year of blog posts, or so I hear. The thing is, there are so many options that you can use to make your blog, many of which are very complicated and feature rich — and sometimes you just want to start writing, and not have to deal with all that complexity.
That's what this is — an alternative to all the complicated frameworks out there, a nice simple starting point which you can expand to your heart's desire, or leave as is. Written in Gleam.
The code demonstrated in this article is a simplified version of what is powering the blog you are reading right now.