WordPress Education Programs, Why to Avoid Bloated Sites, Static Blogs, and "Building a Blog in Gleam"

2026 is the year of blog posts, or so I hear. The thing is, there are so many options that you can use to make your blog, many of which are very complicated and feature rich — and sometimes you just want to start writing, and not have to deal with all that complexity.

That's what this is — an alternative to all the complicated frameworks out there, a nice simple starting point which you can expand to your heart's desire, or leave as is. Written in Gleam.

The code demonstrated in this article is a simplified version of what is powering the blog you are reading right now.