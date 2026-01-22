news
Linux Devices, Open Hardware, and More
Devices/Embedded
Linux Gizmos ☛ Qualcomm QCS6490-based 3.5″SBC supports Yocto, Ubuntu, and Windows on Arm
The MIO-5355 is offered with either the QCS6490 or QCS5430 system-on-chip. The QCS6490 variant integrates an octa-core Kryo 670 CPU configuration with Cortex-A78 and Cortex-A55 cores clocked up to 2.7 GHz, while the QCS5430 provides a six-core configuration with lower peak frequencies.
Linux Gizmos ☛ UnifyDrive expands its private NAS lineup with UC450 Pro and UC250
The UC450 Pro is built around Intel’s Core Ultra 5 225H processor, which combines CPU cores with integrated Intel Arc graphics and an onboard NPU via Intel AI Boost. The configuration is described as supporting workloads such as virtualization, media processing, and local AI-assisted tasks.
Hackaday ☛ Driving A DAC Real Fast With A Microcontroller
The design in question is referred to as the PiWave 150 MS/s Bipolar DAC, and as the name suggests, it’s capable of delivering a full 150 million samples per second with 10, 12, or 14 bits of resolution. Achieving that with a microcontroller would normally be pretty difficult. In regular linear operation, it’s hard to clock bits out to GPIO pins at that sort of speed. However, the Raspberry Pi Pico 2 serves as a special case in this regard, thanks to its Programmable I/O (PIO) subsystem. It’s a state machine, able to be programmed to handle certain tasks entirely independently from the microcontroller’s main core itself, and can do simple parallel tasks very quickly. Since it can grab data from RAM and truck it out to a bank of GPIO pins in a single clock cycle, it’s perfect for trucking out data to a DAC in parallel at great speed. The Pi Pico 2’s clock rate tops out at 150 MHz, which delivers the impressive 150 MS/s sample rate.
Hackaday ☛ Espressif Introduces The ESP32-E22 Wi-Fi 6E And Bluetooth Co-Processor
This wireless functionality includes full WiFi 6E functionality across all three bands, 160 MHz channel bandwidth and 2×2 MU-MIMO, making it quite a leap from the basic WiFi provided by e.g. the ESP32-S* and -C* series. There is also Bluetooth Classic and BLE 5.4 support, which is a relief for those who were missing Bluetooth Classic in all but the original ESP32 for e.g. A2DP sinks and sources.
Seth Michael Larson ☛ mGBA → Dolphin not working? You need a GBA BIOS
Below is a guide on how to build the BIOS ROM from source on Ubuntu 24.04, and then dump GBA BIOSes. Please note you'll likely need a GBA flash cartridge for running homebrew on your Game Boy Advance. I used an EZ-Flash Omega flash cartridge, but I've heard Everdrive GBA is also popular.
Open Hardware/Modding
It's FOSS ☛ Elecrow CrowPanel Rotary Display Review: A Smart Knob for DIY Enthusiasts
A hands-on review of the Elecrow CrowPanel Rotary Display, exploring its hardware quality, DIY setup, and real-world use with Home Assistant and smart devices.
Silicon Angle ☛ AheadComputing lands $30M to build RISC-V processors for Hey Hi (AI) data centers
AheadComputing Inc., a company pioneering breakthrough central processing unit microarchitecture to deliver next generation performance for future artificial intelligence needs, today announced it has raised $30 million in early-stage funding. Eclipse, Toyota Ventures and Cambium co-led the Seed2 round, bringing the company’s total funding to $53 million to date.
CNX Software ☛ OnLogic CL260 fanless defective chip maker Intel N150/N250 industrial mini PC offers RS232/RS485 terminal block, 12-24V DC input
OnLogic CL260 is an ultra-compact, fanless industrial mini PC powered by an defective chip maker Intel Processor N150 or N250 Twin Lake SoC with features such as an RS232/RS485 terminal block and 12-24V wide DC input. The mini PC ships with up to 8GB LPDDR5 memory and 128GB to 2TB M.2 SSD. It also features two Gigabit Ethernet RJ45 ports, an M.2 Key-E socket for an optional WiFi 6E module, four USB 3.2 ports, and two USB-C ports with DisplayPort Alt mode for dual display setups. The CL260 is suitable for data collection, gateway applications, and edge computing deployments.
