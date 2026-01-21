news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 21, 2026



Quoting: I cracked Hyprland at last - thanks to this Arch-based Linux distro | ZDNET —

Hyprland is getting tons of coverage within the Linux community. If you've never heard of Hyprland, you're in for a treat.

What is Hyprland? It's a highly customizable, dynamic tiling compositor for Wayland on Linux. Hyprland is beautiful and efficient, but it isn't exactly what I'd call a desktop for those new to Linux. Hyprland is a very keyboard-centric environment, so if you prefer using your mouse, there's nothing for you to see here. In fact, everything happens on Omarchy via the keyboard.

You can forget about your mouse, because it's not wanted or needed for this desktop distribution.