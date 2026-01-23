news
GNU Guix 1.5 Released with KDE Plasma 6.5, GNU Linux-Libre 6.17 Kernel
After being in development for more than three years, GNU Guix 1.5 is finally here for software freedom lovers with the GNU Linux-libre 6.17 kernel and support for the latest KDE Plasma 6.5 desktop environment with a new plasma-desktop-service-type service and Wayland by default.
It also adds support for the GNOME 46 desktop environment. Worth noting is that the gnome-desktop-service-type service, which is used for installing the GNOME desktop environment on top of your GNU Guix system, was updated to be more modular and allow you to better customize the default set of GNOME applications.