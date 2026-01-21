news

What a Linux root user can do - and 8 ways you should absolutely never use it

When I first started using Linux, there was no choice but to work with the root user. If you needed elevated permissions, you had to su to the root user and take care of things.

Most modern Linux distributions now use sudo, which temporarily gives standard users administration rights. This approach is more secure because you're not logging in to the root user account and leaving it open.