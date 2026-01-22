news
Security Leftovers and Vuln Tracking
LWN ☛ Security updates for Wednesday
Security updates have been issued by AlmaLinux (brotli and container-tools:rhel8), Debian (python-keystonemiddleware and python3.9), Fedora (cef, freerdp, golang-github-tetratelabs-wazero, and libpcap), Oracle (brotli, gpsd, kernel, and transfig), Red Hat (freerdp, golang, java-11-openjdk with Extended Lifecycle Support, libpng, libssh, mingw-libpng, and runc), SUSE (abseil-cpp, alloy, apache2, bind, cpp-httplib, curl, erlang, firefox, gpg2, grafana, haproxy, hauler, hawk2, libblkid-devel, libpng16, libraylib550, python-keystonemiddleware-doc, python-uv, python-weasyprint, squid, and tomcat), and Ubuntu (crawl and iperf3).
Scoop News Group ☛ Lawmakers probe CISA leader over staffing decisions
The House Homeland Security Committee grilled Madhu Gottumukkala, the acting director of the agency, over cutbacks both broad and specific.
Scoop News Group ☛ GCVE launches as a decentralized system for tracking software vulnerabilities
The new system emerges after repeated funding crises exposed the fragility of the 25-year-old CVE program that cybersecurity defenders worldwide depend on.