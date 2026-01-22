Coding has never been the governing bottleneck in software delivery. Not recently. Not in the last decade. And not across the entire history of the discipline.

I wrote this post in response to the current wave of people claiming “AI means coding is no longer the bottleneck” and to have somewhere to point them too – a long trail of experienced practitioners highlighting the main constraints in software delivery have always sat elsewhere.

That doesn’t mean coding speed never matters. In small teams, narrow problem spaces, or early exploration, it can be a local constraint, for a time. The point is that once software becomes non-trivial, progress is governed far more by other factors – such as understanding, decision-making, coordination and feedback – than by the rate at which code can be produced.