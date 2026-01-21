news
Terminal-Based Applications and GNU/Linux HowTos/Technical Posts
Terminal-Based Applications
ZDNet ☛ 5 Linux file managers to try when your GUI just won't do - they're all free
Sometimes, a GUI just won't do.
For example, I might be logged into a remote Linux server, and I need an easier way to manage files than the usual commands. Or, I might already be in a terminal window on a local machine and figure I might as well stay there.
Or, maybe I just prefer the command line.
There are plenty of reasons why you might want to adopt a terminal-based file manager on Linux. No, they aren't as convenient as a GUI, but when they are necessary, they are great to have around.
Instructionals/Technical
-
Manuel Matuzović ☛ Lowering the specificity of multiple rules at once - Manuel Matuzovic
You probably already knew that you can use :where() to lower the specificity of a single selector, but did you know that you can achieve a similar effect on multiple rules at once?
Cloud Four Inc ☛ Faking a Fieldset-Legend
My buddy Christopher Kirk-Nielsen wanted to mimic the look of a <legend> inside a <fieldset> for a section of a blog post: Specifically, the way the <legend> element magically overlays and partially clips the border of the containing <fieldset>.
Pi My Life Up ☛ Self-Hosting a Hytale Server on the Raspberry Pi
Hytale is a sandbox game focused on adventure and creativity. It draws heavily on Minecraft but adds a ton of its own flavour, making something that is still very unique.
On top of the extra features, Hytale has been built from the ground up with a heavy focus on moddability, so anyone can expand the game even further with custom content.
Andy Bell ☛ Accessible faux-nested interactive controls
Modern CSS lets you have it all: resilient, adaptable, fault-tolerant experiences that recreate the affordances of contemporary app-like experiences without sacrificing accessibility.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Joomla on Fedora 43
Joomla stands as one of the world’s most trusted content management systems, powering millions of websites across diverse industries. When paired with Fedora 43’s cutting-edge features and robust security architecture, you get a powerful hosting environment that delivers both performance and reliability.
ID Root ☛ How To Install OpenSSH on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Remote server management has become essential in today’s digital infrastructure. OpenSSH stands as the industry-standard solution for secure remote access, enabling system administrators and developers to manage Ubuntu servers from anywhere in the world.
ACENET Basics: Introduction to the Linux Command Line
Linux is the terminal interface used to enable you to use the ACENET and the Digital Research Alliance of Canada (the Alliance) HPC clusters from your desktop. It's the tool you need to get your data on the clusters, run your programs, and get your data back. In this session, learn how to get started with Linux, how to create and navigate directories for your data, load files, manage your storage, run programs on the computing clusters, and set file permissions. This workshop is designed for those with no prior experience in working with a terminal interface.
