posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 21, 2026



Quoting: This is by far the best Linux email client I've used - and I've tested them all | ZDNET —

I've used every Linux email client on the market, from the terminal-based Alpine (originally just Pine) to the Evolution groupware, and everything in between. Some of those email clients I stuck with for years, but eventually walked away from them for one reason or another -- too ugly, too inefficient, too outdated, too slow, too broken, etc.

Had you asked me five years ago which email client I would take to my grave, the answer would have been Thunderbird. Between then and now, I've found that email client to be a bit too outdated in the UI and a bit too slow for my needs. However, I will say that the Thunderbird UI has finally evolved from that 2010-era design, but even with that evolution, Thunderbird can still feel a bit klunky.