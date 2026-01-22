news

Goodbye, VirtualBox - I found a better, more reliable VM manager for Linux | ZDNET

I'm a long-time supporter of VirtualBox. Over the years, I've written probably hundreds of articles about it for various publications and spun up thousands of virtual machines. VirtualBox has been integral to my ability to cover Linux.

But recently, I had to wave off the virtual machine manager because I'd had enough.

Two weeks ago, out of nowhere and just when I needed VirtualBox most, I found I couldn't create virtual machines. When this very same thing happened a week earlier, I had to perform a purge uninstall, and reinstall the software to get it to work.