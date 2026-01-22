news
New benchmarks show Linux gaming nearly matching Windows on AMD GPUs
As numerous controversies and Microsoft's relentless push for generative AI damage Windows 11's reputation, Linux continues to make strides in performance and compatibility. Handheld PCs have made Linux gaming more viable than ever, but the jury is still out on whether it's time to switch from Windows on high-end desktops.
A recent benchmark from PC Games Hardware suggests that, at least for some games, Proton has nearly eliminated the performance cost of running Windows code on Linux. AMD Radeon RX 9000 GPU owners uninterested in online games should seriously consider switching to Linux.