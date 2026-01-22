The MultiCM Flasher is designed for programming up to seven Compute Modules in parallel, with support for mixed module generations using a single firmware image.

The UC450 Pro is built around Intel’s Core Ultra 5 225H processor, which combines CPU cores with integrated Intel Arc graphics and an onboard NPU via Intel AI Boost. The configuration is described as supporting workloads such as virtualization, media processing, and local AI-assisted tasks.

The MIO-5355 is offered with either the QCS6490 or QCS5430 system-on-chip. The QCS6490 variant integrates an octa-core Kryo 670 CPU configuration with Cortex-A78 and Cortex-A55 cores clocked up to 2.7 GHz, while the QCS5430 provides a six-core configuration with lower peak frequencies.

The Raspberry Pi Flash Drive uses non-volatile NAND flash storage and connects over a USB 3.0 Gen 1 interface, while remaining backward compatible with USB 2.0 hosts.

New benchmarks show Linux gaming nearly matching Windows on AMD GPUs

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jan 22, 2026



As numerous controversies and Microsoft's relentless push for generative AI damage Windows 11's reputation, Linux continues to make strides in performance and compatibility. Handheld PCs have made Linux gaming more viable than ever, but the jury is still out on whether it's time to switch from Windows on high-end desktops.

A recent benchmark from PC Games Hardware suggests that, at least for some games, Proton has nearly eliminated the performance cost of running Windows code on Linux. AMD Radeon RX 9000 GPU owners uninterested in online games should seriously consider switching to Linux.

