news
GNU/Linux and Fake Advocacy
-
GNU/Linux
-
Audiocasts/Shows
-
Linux Matters #73: Points of You
We round up listener feedback and discuss HyperMegaTech! Super Pocket, Kazeta, FossFLOW, Toniebox Reverse Engineering, Tonuino and Yarg-lang.
-
-
Instructionals/Technical
-
-
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
Slashdot ☛ 2026-01-17 [Older] T2/Linux Brings a Flagship KDE Plasma Linux Desktop to RISC-V and ARM64
-
Alpine Linux ☛ Follow-Up: New Sponsors Strengthen Alpine Linux’s Infrastructure and CI Ecosystem
A year ago we announced that Equinix Metal’s sunset would directly impact Alpine Linux’s hosting, mirroring, and CI infrastructure. We reached out to the community with a simple but urgent message: we needed new partners to help sustain and grow the systems that keep Alpine Linux fast, secure, and globally available. The response exceeded all expectations.
-
Fedora Family / IBM
-
Red Hat ☛ AI quickstart: How to build an AI-driven product recommender with Red Bait OpenShift AI
Recommender systems are everywhere. Whether in retail, entertainment, social platforms, or embedded into enterprise marketing software, recommender systems are the invisible engine in modern markets, driving efficiency on both sides of the supply-demand equation. Every day they help consumers find their way through millions of options in the digital world to quickly find the products and services they want, while for businesses, they help product, sales and marketing teams to align and match their company's offerings with potential customers.
-
-
-
Fake Advocacy