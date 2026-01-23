news
Security Week - Oracle's First 2026 CPU Delivers 337 New Security Patches
Oracle's January 2026 CPU resolves roughly 230 unique vulnerabilities across more than 30 products.
Security Week - LastPass Users Targeted With Backup-Themed Phishing Emails
Threat actors may have wanted to take advantage of the holiday weekend in the United States to increase their chances of success.
Federal News Network - Lawmakers press acting CISA director on workforce reductions
Some lawmakers were frustrated with a lack of information from acting CISA director Madhu Gottumukkala on the impact of steep staffing cuts at CISA.
Security Week - MITRE Launches New Security Framework for Embedded Systems
The Embedded Systems Threat Matrix (ESTM) aims to help organizations protect critical embedded systems.
Security Week - Anthropic MCP Server Flaws Lead to Code Execution, Data Exposure
Impacting Anthropic's official MCP server, the vulnerabilities can be exploited through prompt injections.
OpenSSF (Linux Foundation) - Preserving Open Source Sustainability While Advancing Cybersecurity Compliance
The Cyber Resilience Act (CRA) represents a significant evolution in the European Union's approach to product cybersecurity and software supply chain risk. Article 25 explicitly recognizes the unique role of free and open source software (FOSS) and seeks to facilitate compliance for manufacturers by enabling voluntary security attestation programmes for FOSS.