Desktop Environments (DE): Windows Copycats and GNOME

While most desktop environments (DEs) evolve gradually, GNOME prefers dramatic revolutions. I tested all the major GNOME releases over the last weekend, and it was a journey through radical redesigns and shifting ideas about computing paradigms. Here's how it evolved over the last 27 years.

GNOME 1 (1999-2002): A truly free and open-source (FOSS) desktop environment

In the late 1990s, personal computing was the next big thing. Microsoft had Windows, Apple had macOS, and Linux entered the game as the free and open-source (FOSS) alternative. However, Linux is just a kernel—not a complete operating system. To turn Linux into a functional personal computer, you need a desktop environment on top of it to provide a graphical user interface.

At the time, KDE was the leading choice for Linux users. But there was a problem—KDE was built on the Qt toolkit, which used a licensing model that wasn’t compatible with free software principles. This created an uncomfortable situation for a Linux community that valued freedom above all else.