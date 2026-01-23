news

This glorious-looking Linux distro left me awestruck - see what it's all about | ZDNET

I've seen and customized some really cool Linux desktops over the years, from minimal environments to those crazy with effects, animations, transparencies, and every bell and whistle you can imagine.

And then I run into a Linux distribution that's so cool out of the box, I'm reminded just how special the open-source operating system is.

Recently, I discovered StratOS, and my immediate reaction was, "Wow." I honestly can't remember the last time a Linux distribution had me staring wide-eyed at all its glory.

Now, before I go on, I should mention that this Arch-based distro comes in three flavors: GNOME, Hyprland, and Niri. I tested all three, and the Hyprland option struck me the hardest.