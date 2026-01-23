news
Open Hardware and Raspberry Pi Projects
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ USB 3.0 flash drive supports OS boot and file transfer on Raspberry Pi
The Raspberry Pi Flash Drive uses non-volatile NAND flash storage and connects over a USB 3.0 Gen 1 interface, while remaining backward compatible with USB 2.0 hosts.
-
CNX Software ☛ Raspberry Pi OS adds easier USB gadget mode support
Raspberry Pi OS Trixie now supports USB gadget mode out of the box, allowing users to connect to their Raspberry Pi boards over IP through USB without the need for a router. My first experience with USB gadget functionality was when I reviewed the Beaglebone Green Wireless SBC in 2016, but for some reason, official support for the Raspberry Pi ecosystem took a lot longer, and it was only officially implemented in Raspberry Pi OS Trixie images dated 20.10.2025 and later through the rpi-usb-gadget package.