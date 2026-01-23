news
Why I'm Not Suing Anthropic
Personally I think that would be a very bad deal for people, for culture, arts and science, and a good deal for predatory business. We'd get to keep all Hollywood movies made unto 2026 (there won't be any more). They'll get to subvert democracy and control our lives forever.
I'm not suing Anthropic. That will fix nothing and lend credence to their crimes. Forget "intellectual property". Intellectual dignity cannot be protected by damages and a circus of misdirection, pantomime hearings in clown courts, while we pretend we've still even the flimsiest grip on any idea of 'justice'. The Law needs to step up and grow a pair. Money won't fix anything. Big Tech must simply be stopped. Hopefully vast swathes of it will be eliminated when the "AI" bubble collapses. And don't let the door hit your massive ugly bum on the way out "AI" companies.