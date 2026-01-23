The UC450 Pro is built around Intel’s Core Ultra 5 225H processor, which combines CPU cores with integrated Intel Arc graphics and an onboard NPU via Intel AI Boost. The configuration is described as supporting workloads such as virtualization, media processing, and local AI-assisted tasks.

The MIO-5355 is offered with either the QCS6490 or QCS5430 system-on-chip. The QCS6490 variant integrates an octa-core Kryo 670 CPU configuration with Cortex-A78 and Cortex-A55 cores clocked up to 2.7 GHz, while the QCS5430 provides a six-core configuration with lower peak frequencies.

Why I'm Not Suing Anthropic

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jan 23, 2026



Personally I think that would be a very bad deal for people, for culture, arts and science, and a good deal for predatory business. We'd get to keep all Hollywood movies made unto 2026 (there won't be any more). They'll get to subvert democracy and control our lives forever.

I'm not suing Anthropic. That will fix nothing and lend credence to their crimes. Forget "intellectual property". Intellectual dignity cannot be protected by damages and a circus of misdirection, pantomime hearings in clown courts, while we pretend we've still even the flimsiest grip on any idea of 'justice'. The Law needs to step up and grow a pair. Money won't fix anything. Big Tech must simply be stopped. Hopefully vast swathes of it will be eliminated when the "AI" bubble collapses. And don't let the door hit your massive ugly bum on the way out "AI" companies.

