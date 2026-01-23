news
Free and Open Source Software
-
mp3rgain - lossless MP3 volume adjustment - LinuxLinks
mp3rgain adjusts MP3 volume without re-encoding by modifying the global_gain field in each frame’s side information. This preserves audio quality while achieving permanent volume changes.
This is free and open source software.
scss-lint - keep SCSS files clean and readable - LinuxLinks
scss-lint is a tool to help keep your SCSS files clean and readable by running it against a collection of configurable linter rules.
This is free and open source software.
penguins' eggs - create live ISO images and custom Linux respins - LinuxLinks
Penguins’ Eggs is a tool to create live ISO images and custom Linux respin. Initially based on Debian/Ubuntu and derivatives, actually support almost all major original distros and derivatives.
It allows you to generate reproducible systems or “hatch” new respin. It is also possible to use penguins-eggs to create secure, virtually unbreakable live systems using the --fullcrypt option.
This is free and open source software.
LazyWorktree - Git worktree management for the terminal - LinuxLinks
LazyWorktree is a BubbleTea-based Terminal User Interface designed for efficient Git worktree management. Visualise the repository’s status, oversee branches, and navigate between worktrees with ease.
This is free and open source software.
Passy - offline password manager with cross-platform synchronization - LinuxLinks
Passy is an offline password manager with cross-platfrom synchronization.
This is free and open source software.