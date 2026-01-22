news
Open Hardware/Modding: M5MonsterC5/ESP32, Fiber Optic Lamp, and More
-
CNX Software ☛ M5MonsterC5 hacking tool adds ESP32-C5 and 5 GHz Wi-Fi 6 support to M5Stack Cardputer ADV and Tab5
Developed by Laboratorium in Poland, the M5MonsterC5 is an ESP32-C5-based “Marauder” hacking tool designed to work with M5Stack Cardputer ADV or M5Stack Tab5. It gets connected to the Cardputer ADV or Tab5 via a Grove connector and runs JanOS and Project Zero for wireless security research, experimentation, and rapid prototyping with minimal setup.
-
Hackaday ☛ Fiber Optic Lamp Modified To Be Scarily Bright
The video also explores modding a modern fiber optic lamp, too. It was incredibly cheap, running off batteries and using a single color-changing LED to illuminate the fibers. [Braniac75] decided to try illuminating the plastic fibers with an RGB stage lighting laser rig—namely, the LaserCube Ultra 7.5 W from Wicked Lasers. With this kind of juice, the fiber lamp is eye-searingly bright, quite literally, and difficult to film. However, with the laser output dialed way down, the lamp looks amazing—with rich saturated colors dancing across the fiber bundle as the lasers do their thing.
-
[Old] Aashvik ☛ doin' it all with 555s
Today, on this most auspicious and interesting of April 1sts since the summer of 1971 – April 1st, 2025 – I present to you the definitive guide to replacing all components with a 555 timer. Prepare to be amazed, baffled, and (my hope is) not horrified by the sheer brilliance of this approach.