posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 21, 2026



Quoting: You came through for free software! —

You really came through this winter for free software. We made our winter goal of $400,000 USD, and more. We then launched a last-minute extension to gain 100 members in just 16 days, and we came very close to that, too. In just two weeks, 80 new associate members signed up — thank you!

We don't need to remind you that free software plays a vital role in guaranteeing many other basic freedoms that are being undermined right now, like the right to be free of mass surveillance or the right to read what you want.

Since our founding in 1985, we have laid out many stepping stones on the road to software freedom and we are excited to keep pushing this work forward in 2026. We will soon be announcing our plans around this year's International Day Against DRM (IDAD), our next steps on our Email Self-Defense program (which is an important step to combat mass surveillance), and some events we look forward to co-creating with you to connect with the wider global free software community. Stay tuned!

Although our new member drive challenge for the beginning of the new year has come to a close, it is of course never too late to help us further our collective mission.