GNU/Linux and Free Software Leftovers

Happy new year, ye bunch of good folks who follow my blog.



I ain’t got a huge bag of stuff to announce. It’s raining like January. I’ve been pretty busy with work amongst other things, doing stuff with operating systems but mostly internal work, and mostly management and planning at that.

We did make an actual OS last year though, here’s a nice blog post from Endless and a video interview about some of the work and why its cool: “Endless OS: A Conversation About What’s Changing and Why It Matters”.