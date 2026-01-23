news
GNU/Linux and Free Software Leftovers
GNU/Linux
-
Applications
-
It's FOSS ☛ I Ran the Famed Affinity Designer on Linux. Here's How It Went
While compatibility isn't perfect, it's sufficient for getting a feel of the program (if that's your desire) and even potentially for using it to do real work.
-
-
Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
-
GNOME Desktop/GTK
-
Sam Thursfield: Status update, 21st January 2026
Happy new year, ye bunch of good folks who follow my blog.
I ain’t got a huge bag of stuff to announce. It’s raining like January. I’ve been pretty busy with work amongst other things, doing stuff with operating systems but mostly internal work, and mostly management and planning at that.
We did make an actual OS last year though, here’s a nice blog post from Endless and a video interview about some of the work and why its cool: “Endless OS: A Conversation About What’s Changing and Why It Matters”.
-
-
-
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
Slackware Family
-
TuMFatig ☛ Slackware on encrypted ZFS root
My Slackware laptop was doing well with LUKS/LVM/EXT4 but after some Fediverse discussion, I decided using ZFS would be safer for my data. The problem is OpenZFS is not integrated into the GNU/Linux kernel and not that well integrated into Linux distribution in general.
That said, Ubuntu offers an integrated option and other distros have documentation about such cases. Those are my notes dedicated to The Slackware GNU/Linux Project
-
-
-
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
-
Productivity Software/LibreOffice/Calligra
-
Document Foundation ☛ State of the Project – Calendar Year 2025
Starting in January 2026, at the beginning of each quarter, i.e. in January, April, July and October, I will publish a slide deck with updated statistics on the LibreOffice project. Unless there are specific requirements, the statistics will refer to the last 12 calendar months.
-
-
Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG)
-
WordPress ☛ Be Part of WordCamp Asia 2026
WordCamp Asia is back in 2026, this time in Mumbai, India, and it’s building on a year that showed just how ambitious and connected the WordPress community has become. Now is the time to get involved. Get your ticket, explore sponsorship opportunities, and help spread the word. In 2025, more than 1,400 attendees from 71 […]
-
-