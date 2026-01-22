news
Red Hat and CentOS Leftovers
Red Hat ☛ Troubleshooting with fault tree analysis and PIOSEE
This article explains two methods that I use frequently to troubleshoot both Red Hat OpenShift and middleware problems.
CentOS ☛ CentOS Board Meeting Recap, January 2026
The recording of the January CentOS Board meeting is now available. View the recording Read the minutes The recording has timestamps so you can skip to the parts that interest you.
Red Hat ☛ Selective network hosting with BGP router in OpenShift
Red Hat OpenShift has become the application platform of choice for many customers who need to onboard applications on a daily basis. As demand increases, it is important to make sure the networks within OpenShift are reliable and easy to handle. OpenShift 4.19 and later supports Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) routing through Free Range Routing (FRR), a free open source internet routing protocol for Linux, UNIX, and other similar platforms.
Red Hat ☛ Simplifying transit router deployment in Open Virtual Network
Today, Open Virtual Network (OVN) provides transit routers using standard logical routers with specific configuration. However, the introduction of the transit router (TR) component to the OVN Interconnect simplifies their deployment and configuration.
Red Hat Official ☛ Unlocking the power of 5G: How Red Hat OpenShift and Oracle’s 5G Core Control Plane streamline global deployments
Unlike traditional monolithic networks of the past, 5G networks rely on microservices-based, cloud-native network functions (CNFs) that must work reliably across different vendors’ platforms, orchestration layers, and cloud infrastructures. This introduces different complexity in integration, testing, and compliance adherence with standards like 3GPP, particularly for service-based interfaces (SBIs) in the control plane.
Red Hat Official ☛ Extend and enhance your Red Hat Enterprise Linux support: A guide to lifecycle add-ons
This article provides a comprehensive comparison of the add-on subscriptions designed to extend the support lifecycle and enhance the security of your RHEL environments: Extended Update Support (EUS), Enhanced Extended Update Support (EEUS), Extended Life Cycle Support (ELS), and the Security Select Add-On. Understanding these distinctions between these options is crucial for effective long-term planning and maintenance.
Red Hat Official ☛ 2025 was a year of transformative customer success with Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform
In 2025, automation evolved from a tactical tool into the foundational architecture for organizations to scale, operate, and adapt. Customers adopted Ansible Automation Platform as a centralized automation control plane, integrating it with other platforms like Red Hat Enterprise Linux and Red Hat OpenShift to standardize operations, modernize infrastructure, and scale with confidence.
Red Hat Official ☛ 2025 Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform: A year in review
Red Hat was acquired by IBM in 2019, and in 2025 IBM announced its acquisition of HashiCorp. This made a powerful statement on the future of enterprise automation and hybrid cloud management. Together with HashiCorp's Terraform for Infrastructure-as-Code and Vault for secret management, and Ansible Automation Platform's configuration and deployment capabilities, modern enterprise IT organizations have a trusted, reliable end-to-end automation platform for the AI era.
Red Hat Official ☛ 10 breakthrough stories to help you turn 2026 ambitions into reality
Whether you are looking to migrate away from a legacy virtualization platform or simply want a unified control plane for both virtual machines (VMs) and containers, Red Hat OpenShift provides a centralized solution. This guide walks you through the foundational steps of using OpenShift Virtualization—from installing the necessary operators on bare metal to deploying your first VM. You’ll also learn how the migration toolkit for virtualization (MTV) can help you bring existing workloads from VMware or Red Hat OpenStack Services on OpenShift into a modern, Kubernetes-native environment. By integrating VMs into your standard container workflows, you can manage all your services under a single, automated platform.