Red Hat and CentOS Leftovers

Whether you are looking to migrate away from a legacy virtualization platform or simply want a unified control plane for both virtual machines (VMs) and containers, Red Hat OpenShift provides a centralized solution. This guide walks you through the foundational steps of using OpenShift Virtualization—from installing the necessary operators on bare metal to deploying your first VM. You’ll also learn how the migration toolkit for virtualization (MTV) can help you bring existing workloads from VMware or Red Hat OpenStack Services on OpenShift into a modern, Kubernetes-native environment. By integrating VMs into your standard container workflows, you can manage all your services under a single, automated platform.