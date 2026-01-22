"One Feed to Rule Them All" and Mozilla Turns Firefox Into Spyware ("Data") After Culling Firefox's RSS Support

news
"One Feed to Rule Them All" and Mozilla Turns Firefox Into Spyware After Culling Firefox's RSS Support
Matt Fantinel ☛ One Feed to Rule Them All
Last weekend I quietly launched another section in this website: a chronological feed that aggregates everything I post here, e.g. blog posts, quick reviews, photographies and cool links, all in one place.
Mozilla
Chris H-C: This Week in Data: There’s No Such Thing as a Normal Month
(“This Week in Data” is a series of blog posts that the Data Team at Mozilla is using to communicate about our work. Posts in this series could be release notes, documentation, hopes, dreams, or whatever: so long as it’s about data.)
