MultiCM Flasher enables parallel programming of Raspberry Pi Compute Modules

The MultiCM Flasher is designed for programming up to seven Compute Modules in parallel, with support for mixed module generations using a single firmware image.

BentoIO CMX0 IO-Carrier Board adds low-profile platform for Raspberry Pi CM5

The CMX0 supports both Compute Module 5 Lite and eMMC variants, with a microSD card socket provided for Lite modules. Compute Module 4 is not supported.

ESP32-E22 debuts with tri-band Wi-Fi 6E and dual-mode Bluetooth

ESP32-E22 integrates tri-band Wi-Fi 6E support across the 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and 6 GHz bands, marking Espressif’s first product to enable operation in the 6 GHz spectrum.

news

Windows Boosters Try GNU/Linux for Games, Rootkit ('Anti-Cheat') as Barrier, and "Linux Benchmarking Transformed!"

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jan 21, 2026

Firefox Nightly is getting easier to install for Linux Fedora and openSUSE users
Linux users can now test the cutting edge of Firefox development much more easily
Turning GNU/Linux Into Windows With Adobe Proprietary Software
via WINE
We've Greatly Benefited From the Growth of GNU/Linux [original]
We recently noticed that many of our pages, the new pages, receive well over 2,000 requests
GNU/Linux Measured at Almost 10% This Year in Nauru, a Pacific Island Settled by Micronesians [original]
Windows is said to have sunk to ~7% "market share"
Linux 6.19 Delays
Linux 6.19 is delayed
Opera GX Gaming Browser is Coming to GNU/Linux and More Takes
Opera and more
Wine 11 Officially Released with NTSync Support, Vulkan H.264 Decoding, and More
Wine 11 has been released today as the latest stable version of this free and open-source compatibility layer for running apps and games developed for Windows systems on Unix-like operating systems.
MX Linux 25.1 Is Out with Dual-Init Support, Debian 13.3 Base, and Linux 6.18 LTS
The MX Linux team announced today the general availability for download of MX Linux 25.1 as the first update in the MX Linux 25 “Infinity” series of this Debian-based distribution featuring Xfce, KDE Plasma, and Fluxbox flavors.
 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software picks for today
today's leftovers
mostly GNU/Linux picks
Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers (Mostly Buzzwords)
Red Hat for "ai"
Standards/Consortia: Standards Development, XML, Markup, and More
Standards-related leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Development related leftovers
Terminal-Based Applications and GNU/Linux HowTos/Technical Posts
today's howtos
gaming news collated
Android Leftovers
You can publish apps from Manus without Xcode or Android Studio
You came through for free software!
You really came through this winter for free software
What a Linux root user can do - and 8 ways you should absolutely never use it
When I first started using Linux
I don't install apps on my Linux OS anymore, and I love it
I deepened my knowledge of Linux distros by giving an immutable one a try
KDE Plasma could get a VR desktop mode on Linux
A developer has submitted draft code to the KDE team that could turn the Plasma desktop environment into a fully functional 3D VR interface
This is by far the best Linux email client I've used - and I've tested them all
I've used a slew of Linux email clients over the years
I cracked Hyprland at last - thanks to this Arch-based Linux distro
Hyprland is getting tons of coverage within the Linux community
GNU/Linux and Fake Advocacy
today's leftovers
Linux Phone Apps, Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux Update, and Arduino UNO Q
Open Hardware and more
LibreOffice 26.2 RC2 is available for testing
LibreOffice 26.2 will be released as final at the beginning of February, 2026
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
This is free and open source software
Games: Obey the Insect God, KLETKA, Immortal Boy, Pandemic Express
gaming picks
Security Leftovers
Security patches and breaches for the most part
GNU/Linux and Operating Systems Leftovers
today's leftovers
OpenSUSE Conferences and OpenSUSE on Tackling Y2K38 Epoch
some SUSE picks
"The Breakaway Moment" and "Gaming GPU Benchmarks on Bazzite"
Gaming on Linux and more
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
projects, events, and more
Web Browsers Commentary and Mozilla Firefox Development
Web related news
Devices, Modding, and GNU/Linux on Boards
hardware picks
Red Hat, Fedora, and IBM's Slopfest
Red Hat is slop
PostgreSQL Development in 2025 and PostgreSQL-Related New Releases
PostgreSQL news
Programming Leftovers
Development related picks
Proprietary Windows Bricks Itself, Adds Slop
what a dumpster fire
Applications for GNU/Linux and KDE
software and "aps"
today's howtos
lots for today
Games: Dandelion Void, KDE Plasma VR, Tile Tactics, and More
7 new stories from GamingOnLinux
This Week in Plasma: dark mode switch and global push-to-talk
This week we closed the door on features for Plasma 6.6
Android Leftovers
Google says it's making Android sideloading "high-friction" to better warn users about potential risks
Nations Grasp the Importance of Software Freedom [original]
For a more meaningful technological transition we ought to emphasise Software Freedom, not focus on brands such as "Linux"
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
The Harder They Try to Squash GNU/Linux Advocacy, the More Exposure It'll Get [original]
They will always lose because they are on the wrong side of history
GNOME: Digital Wellbeing Contract: Conclusion
That post covered the initial screen time limits feature, which was implemented in the Parental Controls app, Settings and GNOME Shell
Huge Gains for GNU/Linux Thus Far in 2026 [original]
GNU/Linux gained about 0.5% in "share" in the past month alone
It’s Official: Richard Stallman Will Speak at Georgia Tech on January 23 - FOSS Force
This wasn’t the first we’d heard of the event. The first report we saw on this was on Techrights on December 21
Instructionals/Technical Articles on Proxmox and Cron Jobs
some more howtos of sorts
Raspberry Pi as a Desktop
2 recent articles
Valnet on Terminal Commands or Programs in GNU/Linux
some more recent articles
Valnet Articles on Switching From Windows to GNU/Linux
4 recent articles
Judy Sanhz on Preparing to Move to GNU/Linux
a pair of new articles from Judy Sanhz
EndeavourOS Ganymede Neo Is Out with Linux Kernel 6.18 LTS and KDE Plasma 6.5.4
The EndeavourOS team announced today the general availability for download of EndeavourOS Ganymede Neo as the latest stable snapshot of this Arch Linux-based distro featuring the KDE Plasma desktop environment.
Linux: The Real Operating System
By now, I’ve had years of experience on different operating systems
Linux distros are now competing on design, and I love it
Linux distributions are breaking the mold and setting new standards for beauty and functionality
Want to try Linux? Just install Ubuntu or Fedora
There are many desktop Linux distributions
I paid $48 for this Linux distro to save 48 hours of work—and it was worth it
Are you confused about why anyone would pay for Linux when it’s supposed to be free
I boosted my old laptop’s life by switching to this power-efficient Linux distro
Revive an old laptop with Linux
Gedit 49.0 Released, This Week in GNOME, and GNOME Foundation Update (by IBM)
GNOME news
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
This is free and open source software
Stable kernels: Linux 5.15.198, and Linux 5.10.248
I'm announcing the release of the 5.15.198 kernel
Mozilla Now Offers an Official Firefox RPM Package for RPM-Based Linux Distros
Mozilla announces a dedicated RPM package for users of RPM-based distributions who want to install Firefox as a native RPM package.
GNU/Linux Leftovers
mostly GNU/Linux news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Programming Leftovers
FOSS and more
Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged, mintCast, and This Week in Linux
3 new episodes
FreeBSD on Old Computers and "Modifying FreeBSD ISO for Dell Servers"
BSD leftovers
Dock for GNOME, Exploitation in GNOME, and Rust-based COSMIC Disappoints
Some GNOME picks
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, ESP32, and More
GNU/Linux hardware and more
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical picks
Amarok 3.3.2 Brings Improvements to User Interface, Audio Backend, and More
Amarok 3.3.2 has been released today as the second minor update to the latest Amarok 3.3 “Far Above the Clouds” series of this open-source music player application designed for the KDE Plasma desktop environment.
Free Software Definition (FSD) Turns 40 Next Month [original]
the FSD is a more formal document and one which like the GNU Manifesto (turned 40 last year) forms the basis of the movement and the system
Hard to Hide Inconvenient Facts in the Free Software Community [original]
There are many attempts to silence Free software activists and journalists
Not All 'Linux' Sites Are Real [original]
Of course we don't link to such 'Linux' sites
Before Analognowhere There Was Dilbert [original]
Analognowhere isn't always humorous; it deals with a difficult topic
Richard Stallman Talk at Georgia Tech This Week [original]
The message of RMS is more important than ever before
Android Leftovers
You can use an old Android phone as a media server
Your modern Linux desktop is too busy: Why I went back to basics with MATE
Tired of desktop environments (DEs) that keep “improving” things that already worked perfectly
Mageia Harkens Back to the Glory Days of Mandrake Linux
Mageia is a modern distribution with all the modern bells and whistles
New Releases, Gentoo, and GNU/Linux on Mobile
today's leftovers
TUXEDO InfinityBook Max 16 Gen10 Linux Laptop Unveiled with New OLED Display
Linux hardware vendor TUXEDO Computers unveiled today the 10th generation (Gen10) of their TUXEDO InfinityBook Max 16 Linux-powered laptop with newer NVIDIA GPUs, newer Intel CPU, and a new display.
GNOME 50 Alpha Is Now Available for Public Testing as a Wayland-Only Release
GNOME 50 Alpha desktop environment is now available for public testing with X11 session removal, initial support for session save/restore, and many other enhancements.
Best Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Review: The new Chimera Linux installer
A little over a year ago I wrote a review of Chimera Linux
statCounter Sees GNU/Linux Rising to 6% in North Macedonia [original]
That's a good start for 2026
Mainstream Media Obstructs Adoption of GNU/Linux [original]
Even if 5% of more of the world's computer users adopt Free software (it's a lot higher if one counts people who use Free software on top of MacOS and Windows), the media won't care
Making This Site Faster [original]
his site is simple enough and does not contain JavaScript
Improving the Sites Some More [original]
We wish to make the sites more pleasant to use
'Make Tech Easier' Says GNU/Linux is Great for Desktop/Laptop (But Not for Everybody), Fresh Editor Covered Also
2 recent articles
