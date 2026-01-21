Windows Boosters Try GNU/Linux for Games, Rootkit ('Anti-Cheat') as Barrier, and "Linux Benchmarking Transformed!"

Is Windows or Linux better for PC gaming? Not a question I'd expect to have answered a few years ago, as the latter was barely brought up in conversation among your usual players. That's different now, especially since Valve's Steam Deck changed the conversation by introducing SteamOS and Proton, a double-edged sword of a Linux distribution and a Windows code compatibility layer.

The short answer is that Bazzite is Linux. Specifically, it's an open-source distro based on Fedora, rather than Arch, which is the basis for SteamOS. If, like me, you never strayed from Windows for the majority of your life, then a bunch of those terms will sound like complete nonsense jargon — and I agree.

There are pros and cons to choosing Linux over Windows, and I'll go into the details of each. For the most part, you'll find they are extremely similar for the purpose of PC gaming, especially if you ever used a Steam Deck or Steam's Big Picture Mode on a desktop PC or laptop. I've been dual-booting Windows 11 and Fedora KDE Linux for a while now, but Bazzite is seriously tempting me.