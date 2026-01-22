news
New Steam Client Update Adds Support for the Razer Raiju V3 Pro Controller
The new Steam Client update adds support for the Razer Raiju V3 Pro wireless PS5/PC controller, re-enables support for the Nintendo Switch 2 wired controller, adds "Response Axis Style" to "Stick Response Curve" options to the Joystick Mode settings, and adds a toggle for the Gyro "Smooth Fine Movements" option in Steam Input.
In addition, Steam Input received a new option for the Gyro to Joystick Deflection option, which, when enabled, will drag the center point when moving the controller past its maximum deflection angle. Moreover, this update improves handling of issues when a controller disconnects while the controller configurator is open.