The MultiCM Flasher is designed for programming up to seven Compute Modules in parallel, with support for mixed module generations using a single firmware image.

The UC450 Pro is built around Intel’s Core Ultra 5 225H processor, which combines CPU cores with integrated Intel Arc graphics and an onboard NPU via Intel AI Boost. The configuration is described as supporting workloads such as virtualization, media processing, and local AI-assisted tasks.

The MIO-5355 is offered with either the QCS6490 or QCS5430 system-on-chip. The QCS6490 variant integrates an octa-core Kryo 670 CPU configuration with Cortex-A78 and Cortex-A55 cores clocked up to 2.7 GHz, while the QCS5430 provides a six-core configuration with lower peak frequencies.

news

New Steam Client Update Adds Support for the Razer Raiju V3 Pro Controller

posted by Marius Nestor on Jan 22, 2026



The new Steam Client update adds support for the Razer Raiju V3 Pro wireless PS5/PC controller, re-enables support for the Nintendo Switch 2 wired controller, adds "Response Axis Style" to "Stick Response Curve" options to the Joystick Mode settings, and adds a toggle for the Gyro "Smooth Fine Movements" option in Steam Input.

In addition, Steam Input received a new option for the Gyro to Joystick Deflection option, which, when enabled, will drag the center point when moving the controller past its maximum deflection angle. Moreover, this update improves handling of issues when a controller disconnects while the controller configurator is open.

