Jan 22, 2026



Quoting: Modifier keys in Linux virtual machines under macOS —

If you happen to use more than one operating system, you will occasionally encounter issues with defaults that go against your ingrained reflexes. I'm not here to debate which setup is superior, the PC or the Mac one. Both possibly have their merits, and they definitely make 100% sense to their existing users. Since I intend to keep using all these different layouts, for me, the simplest and most logical option is to subvert Mac's behavior to that of the classic PC setup.

With virtualization added into the equation, this creates a wee problem, as the virtual machine guest operating systems do not see the remapping, and behave the way macOS intends. This conflict is quite tricky, and best resolved, so both systems behave one and the same way. Luckily, in Linux, or to be more precise, in the Plasma desktop, it is quite easy to modify the key behavior. Thus, we go from Mac > Linux > Mac > Linux, and everything is cushty. I hope you enjoyed this little piece. See you around.