The term “free software” is one of the most confusing phrases in the tech world. In this video, we’ll explore why the name “free software” fails to effectively communicate its core message and how it creates confusion with “no-cost” software. We’ll discuss how this branding misstep has hurt the movement’s ability to gain wider acceptance and why a clearer, more strategic term would drive a greater impact . . . and my suggestion for what that term could be.