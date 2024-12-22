Audiocasts/Shows: GNU World Order, Linux Out Loud, and Confusion Over the Term "Free Software"
GNU World Order (Audio Show) ☛ GNU World Order 595
Tux Digital ☛ Linux Out Loud 104: Techie Tidings
In GNU/Linux Out Loud episode 104 the hosts dive into holiday cheer with festive projects, from electrifying Christmas displays to arcade cabinet builds. They tackle 3D printer challenges, explore CAD tools for custom projects, and share tips on cleaning up server rooms and managing printers.
Tux Digital ☛ The Hidden Cost of ‘Free Software’ and why you shouldn’t use it
The term “free software” is one of the most confusing phrases in the tech world. In this video, we’ll explore why the name “free software” fails to effectively communicate its core message and how it creates confusion with “no-cost” software. We’ll discuss how this branding misstep has hurt the movement’s ability to gain wider acceptance and why a clearer, more strategic term would drive a greater impact . . . and my suggestion for what that term could be.