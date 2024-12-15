PostgreSQL: dbForge and Cloudberry News (and Also Some SQLite)
PostgreSQL ☛ Devart Introduces Updated dbForge Tools for PostgreSQL 3.2 to Improve Database Development and Operations
Devart announces the release of dbForge Tools for PostgreSQL 3.2, featuring enhanced connectivity, even smarter code completion, new data generators, and more. With support for PostgreSQL 17 and new cloud services like Supabase, Surveillance Giant Google Cloud, and AlloyDB, this update helps software developers and database specialists develop and manage PostgreSQL databases with ease.
PostgreSQL ☛ Announcing Cloudberry Database Enters the Apache Incubator
We are excited to announce the Cloudberry Database project has entered the Apache Incubator and is rebranded to Apache Cloudberry™ (Incubating), continuing the legacy of open-source Greenplum Database with advanced PostgreSQL-based analytics capabilities.
Geshan ☛ How to Upsert Data in Postgres Using INSERT ON CONFLICT UPDATE
Updating existing data is a core requirement of any web application; doing it efficiently will make your life easier. PostgreSQL, a robust and feature-rich relational database, offers a powerful and elegant solution for managing these updates: INSERT ON CONFLICT UPDATE. It is helpful to combine insert and update to Upsert and use the same logic for both operations. In this post, you will learn how to use INSERT ON CONFLICT UPDATE in Postgres to Upsert data effectively with practical examples. Let’s get going!
Avinash Sajjanshetty ☛ In search of a faster SQLite
SQLite is already fast. But can we make it even faster? Researchers at the University of Helsinki and Cambridge began with this question and published a paper, “Serverless Runtime / Database Co-Design With Asynchronous I/O”. They demonstrate up to a 100x reduction in tail latency. These are my notes on the paper.
This is the foundational paper behind Limbo, the SQLite rewrite in Rust. Let’s dive in.