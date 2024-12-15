Open Hardware: Single-Board Computer, 3D Printing, and More
Defence Web ☛ Etion Create upgrades VPX Single-Board Computer module
With inputs from key clients, Pretoria-based electronics company Etion Create, part of the Reunert Group, has now upgraded its VF360 3U OpenVPX Single-Board Computer module.
Linux Gizmos ☛ Sonata v1.0 Supports CHERIoT Integration in Embedded Systems
lowRISC has released Sonata v1.0, the first stable and long-term iteration of its platform under the Sunburst project. Funded by DSbD and UKRI, Sonata is designed for embedded systems engineers to implement CHERIoT technology, enabling compartmentalization and enhanced memory safety.
Mere Civilian ☛ 3D Printing Adventures
I have always been interested in 3D printing but over the years it just seemed like more work than fun. Thankfully, this year, that equation changed, and I stumbled upon BambuLab, the Apple of 3D printers. Basically, these guys make 3D printers that anyone can use. It is as easy as finding something to print and taping on the print button. Obviously, there is a little more to that, but that basically is it.