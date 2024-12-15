Open Hardware: Single-Board Computer, 3D Printing, and More

I have always been interested in 3D printing but over the years it just seemed like more work than fun. Thankfully, this year, that equation changed, and I stumbled upon BambuLab, the Apple of 3D printers. Basically, these guys make 3D printers that anyone can use. It is as easy as finding something to print and taping on the print button. Obviously, there is a little more to that, but that basically is it.