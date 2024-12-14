Programming Leftovers
-
Rlang ☛ Diffify & Posit Package Manager
The latest release of Posit Package Manager introduces several enhancements, including:
Python Git Builders: Build Python packages (wheels) directly from Git.
Blocklists: Easily block specific packages or versions.
-
Dirk Eddelbuettel ☛ Dirk Eddelbuettel: #44: r2u For ML and MLops Talk
Welcome to the 44th post in the $R^4 series.
A few weeks ago, and following an informal ‘call for talks’ by James Lamb, I had an opportunity to talk about r2u to the Chicago ML and MLops meetup groups.
-
Qt ☛ Qt 6.8 for VxWorks Fully Supported
Hence, it’s a good time to discuss the latest addition to Qt6 RTOS portfolio, VxWorks 24.03. Additionally, we are testing VxWorks 24.09 for future Qt for VxWorks enhancements.
-
Python
-
LWN ☛ Supply-chain attack analysis: Ultralytics (PyPI Blog)
The Python Package Index (PyPI) Blog has an analysis of the compromise of the ultralytics project, and what PyPI has learned from this event: [...]
-
Python Package Index ☛ Supply-chain attack analysis: Ultralytics - The Python Package Index Blog
Analysis of a package targeted by a supply-chain attack to the build and release process
-