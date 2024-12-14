Release: Window Maker Live 12.8

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 14, 2024



The version numbering was modified to reflect the Debian version wmlive is ultimately based on. This release is based on stable Debian/Bookworm release 12.8 and contains Linux kernel version 6.11.5 for the amd64 variant provided via Debian's backports. The i386 variant only includes kernel 6.10.11 because the Debian release team unfortunately decided to drop i386 kernel packages with the 6.11.* series: https://lists.debian.org/debian-kernel/2024/09/msg00138.html The amount of included software was augmented by a few programs and tools of interest for book digitization and e-book creation. This includes the excellent interactive post-processing tool for scanned book pages known as scantailor-advanced, the ocrmypdf tool for adding an OCR text layer to PDF files using the also included tesseract-ocr, and the latest version of Sigil, a versatile editor for the creation of ePub ebooks.

Read on