Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, Arduino, and More
CNX Software ☛ ESP32-C3-based 2-channel Wi-Fi AC relay support energy monitoring with Home Assistant
Seeed Studio has recently launched a 2-channel Wi-Fi AC relay built around the XIAO ESP32C3 WiFI and Bluetooth module. The device is a simple WiFi relay module that can control two independent 100-240V AC appliances and is designed to be compatible with both Home Assistant with ESPHome firmware flashed by default.
Tom's Hardware ☛ The world’s smallest arcade machine fits in the palm of your hand — Arduino microcontroller powers tiny Pong arcade machine
An engineering student from Canada has built what is claimed to be the world’s smallest arcade machine.
Arduino ☛ Explore e-paper technology with Nano Matter and the new EPDK-Matter from Pervasive Displays
We’re excited to share that Pervasive Displays has just launched the E-Paper Development Kit for Matter! This groundbreaking, self-contained kit is designed to revolutionize how smart home devices use e-paper displays, enhancing user experience while driving down energy consumption.
Arduino ☛ Move Mario remotely with this online N64 controller system
For obvious reasons, video game console controls provide input commands directly to the console. Modern consoles may do so wirelessly, but the effect is the same: direct input. But what if you connected a “controller” to the internet?
CNX Software ☛ Lattice unveils Nexus 2 small FPGA platform, Lattice Avant 30 and Avant 50 mid-range devices, updated Lattice design software tools
Lattice Semiconductors announced several new FPGAs and software tools at the Lattice Developers Conference 2024 which took place on December 10-11.
CNX Software ☛ STMicro releases STM32N6 Cortex-M55 MCU series with in-house NPU and dedicated computer vision pipeline
STMicro has announced the availability of the STM32N6 microcontroller series based on the 800MHz ARM Cortex-M55 and the 600 GOPS-capable Neural-ART Accelerator. The STM32N6 is the company’s “newest and most powerful STM32 series,” bringing MPU-level performance to MCUs. It is the first STM32 to feature the Arm Cortex-M55 and offer up to 4.2MB of embedded RAM.