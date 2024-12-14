GNU/Linux and Free Software Leftovers
GNU/Linux
Security
Barry Kauler ☛ Allow run app non-root in container
Applications in containers run as "crippled root". However, would like to have the extra security of running some of them as their own user. Well, crippled-root is already pretty secure, but running an app non-root aps the ante a bit more.
Audiocasts/Shows
-
The BSD Now Podcast ☛ BSD Now 589: The buffering pipe
Open-Source Software Is in Crisis, A Brief History of Cyrix, Userland Disk I/O, OPNsense 24.7.9 released, GhostBSD 24.10.1 Is Now Available, Why pipes sometimes get "stuck": buffering, Keep your OmniOS server time synced, and more
Applications
-
It's FOSS ☛ FOSS Weekly #24.50: Beautiful Distros, Open Source for Windows, Thunar Tweaks, Hyprpaper and More
Getting into the holiday spirit already
Instructionals/Technical
-
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Configure which OS or kernel to Boot by Default in Ubuntu 24.04
This is a step by step beginner’s tutorial shows how to set the default OS or kernel entry in Grub boot-menu in Ubuntu, GNU/Linux Mint, Debian or other Linux. Most GNU/Linux today uses Grub2 to provide a menu on start-up, allowing to choose which operating system, which kernel, or recovery mode to boot.
Medium ☛ Mastering Linux Regex: A Comprehensive Guide
Regular Expressions (Regex) are powerful tools for text processing and pattern matching. They’re widely used in Linux for searching, extracting, and transforming text. This guide will take you from beginner to advanced level, demonstrating how to harness the full potential of Regex in Linux.
Games
-
Medevel ☛ Nucleus - Free Multi-Platform Open-source PlayStation 3 (PS3) Emulator
Nucleus: A Promising Free, Open-Source PlayStation 3 Emulator for Multi-Platform Use
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
-
Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG)
-
Medevel ☛ Static Site Generators and Admin Panels: My Journey, The Wins, The Fails, and the Greedy Clients
Medevel ☛ Shopify’s Closed Doors: Where Are the Free Themes? 7 Open-Source Alternatives for Building Your Online Store
Shopify is often praised for its simplicity and convenience in setting up an online store. But if you’re on the hunt for free and open-source themes for Shopify, you might be disappointed by the slim pickings.
Medevel ☛ Tired of Clunky EMRs? Discover NOSH EMR — Open-Source, Efficient, and Doctor-Approved
The Free EMR Designed by a Doctor, for Better Practice Management
