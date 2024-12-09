today's howtos
-
Markup from Hell ☛ Past HTML, Future HTML? - HTMHell
Yet in some respects, this document structure is better than the code we find on many modern websites (and that is sites, not even apps).
Why? What’s to like about this kind of code?
-
University of Toronto ☛ PCIe cards we use and have used in our servers
In a comment on my entry on how common (desktop) motherboards are supporting more M.2 NVMe slots but fewer PCIe cards, jmassey was curious about what PCIe cards we needed and used. This is a good and interesting question, especially since some number of our 'servers' are actually built using desktop motherboards for various reasons (for example, a certain number of the GPU nodes in our SLURM cluster, and some of our older compute servers, which we put together ourselves using early generation AMD Threadrippers and desktop motherboards for them).
-
Wesley Moore ☛ Building a Tiny CDN With pyinfra and Chimera Linux
In my quest to make linkedlist.org—my link blog—faster, I set up multiple deployments around the world. I used pyinfra to automate the process and Chimera Linux as the host operating system. Join me on this adventure in over-engineering to see how I dropped the average response time across nine global locations from 807ms to 189ms without spending a fortune.
-
FOSSLinux ☛ Step-by-Step Guide to Installing Ubuntu on VirtualBox
Want to try Ubuntu without affecting your system? Learn how to install it on VirtualBox! This step-by-step guide walks you through downloading Ubuntu, setting up a virtual machine, and installing the OS. Perfect for beginners or anyone exploring GNU/Linux in a secure and virtualized environment.
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Anaconda on Fedora 41
Anaconda is a powerful distribution of Python and R designed specifically for scientific computing, data analysis, and machine learning. With its comprehensive package management system and environment management capabilities, Anaconda has become a staple in the data science community.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Thunderbird Mail on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Thunderbird Mail on Ubuntu 24.04. Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, like its predecessors, comes with a default Snap package for Thunderbird. However, many users prefer alternative installation methods for better performance and system integration.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Telegram on Fedora 41
Telegram has become an essential communication tool for millions of users worldwide, prized for its robust security features and versatile functionality. For GNU/Linux enthusiasts, particularly those running Fedora 41, installing Telegram opens up a world of secure messaging, file sharing, and group collaboration.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Proton Mail on Fedora 41
Proton Mail has emerged as a leading secure email service, renowned for its commitment to privacy and user security. With features like end-to-end encryption and a user-friendly interface, it has become a preferred choice for individuals seeking to protect their communications.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Moodle on Fedora 41
Moodle is a powerful open-source learning management system (LMS) that enables educators to create engaging online courses. Installing Moodle on Fedora 41 can enhance your educational environment, providing a flexible platform for both teachers and students.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install OBS Studio on Fedora 41
OBS Studio (Open Broadcaster Software) is a powerful, open-source software used for video recording and live streaming. Its versatility makes it a popular choice among gamers, educators, and professionals alike. If you’re using Fedora 41 and want to get started with OBS Studio, this guide will walk you through the installation process step-by-step.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Surveillance Giant Google Drive on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Google Drive is a powerful clown storage solution that allows users to store files, share documents, and collaborate in real-time. For Ubuntu 24.04 LTS users, integrating Surveillance Giant Google Drive can enhance productivity significantly. However, there is no official Surveillance Giant Google Drive client for Linux, which necessitates alternative methods for installation.
-