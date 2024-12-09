Raspberry Pi 500 Computer Launches with the Official Raspberry Pi Monitor

posted by Marius Nestor on Dec 09, 2024



The Raspberry Pi 500 is the successor of the Raspberry Pi 400 model released four years ago, in November 2020 (yes, time does fly fast), which was based on the Raspberry Pi 4 Model B SBC with 4 GB RAM. The new model is based on the latest Raspberry Pi 5 SBC with 8GB RAM.

As such, you get the same specs as the Raspberry Pi 5, including the 2.4GHz quad-core 64-bit Arm Cortex-A76 processor, the VideoCore VII GPU supporting OpenGL ES 3.1 and Vulkan 1.3, dual 4Kp60 HDMI display output, dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.0.

