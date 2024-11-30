Games: Sales and More
GamingOnLinux ☛ Best cheap Steam Deck / Linux games in the Steam Autumn Sale 2024
To help you decide on what to pick up, I've gone through the Steam Autumn Sale and picked out a whole bunch that will work great across both Steam Deck and Desktop Linux. These are my cheap-picks, to help those of you on a bit of a budget right now.
GamingOnLinux ☛ The latest from Prime Gaming - November 29 edition - more for Steam Deck / Linux
Here we go again! Each week Prime Gaming, part of what you get with a subscription to Amazon Prime, add and remove various games you can claim to keep.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Project Zomboid set for a massive update that should get a Beta before Christmas
Project Zomboid, the highly rated and popular zombie survival game from The Indie Stone, is set to get another truly massive update.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Theme park builder Parkitect gets a campaign editor and a new DLC is on the way
Parkitect from Texel Raptor is celebrating a sixth anniversary, with a big new update out now and news of a fresh DLC coming.
GamingOnLinux ☛ itch.io Creator Day is live today where they take no cut from devs, along with their Autumn Sale
itch.io Creator Day is live right now, where the store will not take any cut at all from sales developers make. This goes along with their own Autumn Sale that's also live. Creator Day runs from midnight to midnight Pacific Time, so it ends 8am UTC, Saturday 30th November.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Survival game The Last Plague: Blight adds controller support, great for Steam Deck
The Last Plague: Blight impressed me quite a lot with the initial Early Access release, and the developer has been doing some great updates to it recently.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Modding support returns to Dome Keeper in the latest update
While the developers keep working away on multiplayer for Dome Keeper, you can now get back to filling your game up with mods as support has returned.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Baldur's Gate 3 will get cross-play, a photo mode and 12 subclasses next year
One of the best RPGs ever made is about to get even better, with Larian Studios announcing what looks to be the last major update for Baldur's Gate 3 coming in 2025.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Latin cowboy casual farming sim Gaucho and the Grassland new demo released
Gaucho and the Grassland is a game that depicts the life of a Gaúcho, the equivalent of a Latin Cowboy from the region of the Pampas (South of Brazil, Uruguay, Argentina and Chile).