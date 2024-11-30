today's howtos
ID Root ☛ How To Install Redmine on Fedora 41
Redmine is a versatile project management tool that offers features such as issue tracking, project planning, and support for multiple version control systems. Installing Redmine on Fedora 41 can enhance your project management capabilities by providing a robust platform for collaboration and organization.
ID Root ☛ How To Install PowerShell on Fedora 41 [Ed: Bad idea to add Microsoft components instead of moving away from then, which is feasible]
PowerShell, a powerful scripting language and command-line shell, has become a vital tool for system administrators and developers alike. Originally designed for Windows, PowerShell has evolved into a cross-platform solution, allowing users to harness its capabilities on various operating systems, including Linux.
ID Root ☛ Simple Port Scanning using Python
In the realm of network security, understanding how to identify open ports on a system is crucial. Port scanning is a fundamental technique used by network administrators and security professionals to assess the security posture of a network.
ID Root ☛ How To Install GNOME Desktop on Rocky GNU/Linux 9
Rocky Linux, known for its stability and compatibility with Red Bait Enterprise GNU/Linux (RHEL), is an excellent choice for servers and workstations alike. However, the default installation often comes without a graphical interface, which can be daunting for users accustomed to GUI-based systems.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Ghost on Fedora 41
Ghost offers a refreshing alternative to traditional blogging platforms, providing a clean, minimalist interface that focuses on content creation. Its Node.js foundation ensures fast performance, while its extensive API support allows for seamless integration with various tools and services.
TecMint ☛ [Updated] How to Install PHP 8.4 in RHEL 9
PHP is a popular programming language used for building dynamic web applications.
PHP is a popular programming language used for building dynamic web applications.
TecMint ☛ 34 Best Developer Tools for Building Modern Apps
Whether you’re making a mobile application, a web application, or a desktop application, there are essential tools that can improve your workflow. This article will cover some must-have developer tools for building modern apps and explain how they can help you.
SANS ☛ Quickie: Mass BASE64 Decoding, (Fri, Nov 29th)
I was asked how one can decode a bunch of BASE64 encoded IOCs with my tools.
Julia Evans ☛ Why pipes sometimes get "stuck": buffering
Here’s a niche terminal problem that has bothered me for years but that I never really understood until a few weeks ago. Let’s say you’re running this command to watch for some specific output in a log file: [...]