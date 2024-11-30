Tux Machines Turns 20.5 in Just Ten Days (We'll Have Celebrations)

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Nov 30, 2024,

updated Nov 30, 2024



GNU/Linux as an operating system for "the desktop" (typically laptops) continues to grow at Windows' expense and so does our Web site, which serves over a million requests every day.

The site has been running from Manchester for nearly 12 years (it'll be 12 next year) and served from the UK since 2023 (we changed hosting). We're happy to say that we live a gratifying life and those who try to change that are getting punished [1, 2]. 10 days from now we celebrate the site turning 20.5. We'll go to Lazy Panda, as usual. Contact us if you want to join us and live not far from Manchester. █